We've finally seen the upcoming Volkswagen ID.3 in pre-production form without camouflage. However, we haven't had a chance to get a good look at its interior. This latest video from AutoWeek solves that problem.

Volkswagen has been touting its upcoming electric cars for many years. More recently, the company honed in on producing a family of EVs with the name "I.D." We've seen and shared several I.D. concepts, as well as some camouflaged spy shots. However, just this week, we finally got to lay our eyes on the pre-production ID.3 with only minimal (if any) cover.

Now, the floodgates will open and we'll begin to see an influx of VW ID.3 content. In the video review above, you'll see the car's cabin in detail. It's in Dutch, but there are English subtitles.

Check it out. Then, let us know what you think in the comment section below.