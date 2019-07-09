Bentley just released another teaser of its upcoming new concept Bentley EXP 100 GT, which is called the "future of grand touring".

This new concept is zero emission, but we don't know yet whether it's battery electric or a hydrogen fuel cell, although we believe and hope it to be a BEV. Battery capacity of well over 100 kWh would be a must.

"A physical embodiment of the future Bentley brand, and created in the company’s centenary year, the Bentley EXP 100 GT is a transformative zero emissions concept car that will inspire extraordinary human experiences through a perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship. The Bentley EXP 100 GT is also a showcase of sustainability and innovation, engineered to create a greater awareness of the world outside. It will feature a fascinating array of materials seamlessly blended together by the designers at Bentley Motors, who have taken handcraftsmanship of materials to an as yet unseen level to set the new benchmark for luxury craftsmanship. Bentley’s vision of the future of luxury mobility, it will intelligently and sustainably enhance the owner’s grand touring experience, whether enjoying the thrill of driving or being driven autonomously."

As the Bentley brand is part of Volkswagen Group, all the tech needed to offer an all-electric model is on hand.

The only missing thing is the decision to develop and introduce the production electric car.