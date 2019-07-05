Tesla Racing Channel appears to have had a grand old time on the 4th of July. The channel just picked up a brand-new Tesla Model S Performance (formerly P100D). The car has not yet been modified, so they want to see how it performs in its stock configuration.

To get an idea of how the refreshed Model S fares, they take it out against dad's Tesla Model 3 Performance. Prepare yourself for one silent drag race. It's interesting to see how much faster Tesla's flagship performance sedan is compared to its less expensive performance sibling.

Following the battle of the two Teslas, the video goes on to show the Model S dominating a handful of other vehicles. As you can see, the Tesla makes easy work of a few Mustangs in the 1/4 mile.

