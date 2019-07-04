Audi reportedly intends to introduce the e-tron in India later this year, starting with major metro cities (like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad).

The German manufacturer doesn't expect miracles as India's plug-in market remains small. Accordingly, the first batch of e-trons will consist of only 200 cars.

In the longer term, Volkswagen Group plans to offer 12 electric vehicles in India.

One of the biggest hurdles to popularize EVs in India is the country's scarce charging infrastructure, although the fundamental problem lies in low purchasing power compared to the higher upfront cost of EVs.

To leverage the plug-in market, the government reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on EVs from the normal 28% to just 12%.

Source: business-standard.com