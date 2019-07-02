The month of June is now behind us, so here we present estimated Tesla U.S. sales figures.

June is an end-of-the-quarter month, so we did expect solid sales results. However, the numbers show that the Model 3 is not the only Tesla on the move upwards.

Both the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model X see improved sales for June. The Model X, in particular, saw a huge spike upwards.

With the recent news of the $50,000 Tesla pickup truck, as well as selecting Fremont as the default location to produce the Model Y, there's a lot of work ahead for Tesla, but let's now turn our focus to the vehicles currently on sale.

Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In U.S. Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 20,550 Model 3s to U.S. buyers in June 2019. That's up significantly from the 13,950 Model 3 delivered to U.S. buyers in May 2019 and well above the 10,050 Model 3 delivered to U.S. buyers in April 2019 and its a rise compared to the 10,175 in March. Additionally, the 20,550 is hugely up compared to the 5,750 we estimated for February and 6,500 we estimated for January and it blows away the year-over-year figure from June 2018 (5,902 Model 3 estimated sales in the U.S.).

Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X For June, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas: Tesla Model S - 1,750

Tesla Model X - 2,725 These combined figures are a bit below average for a June month. For example, in June 2018, Tesla sold 2,750 Model S and 2,550 Model X. The June 2019 figures are well above May's numbers of 1,025 for the Model S and 1,375 for the Model X.

Lastly, as we pointed out last month, we saw a rise in Model X orders, likely due to the recently announced range boost . Those orders are now being fulfilled, which results in the high sales figure for the Model X in June.

Key takeaways: