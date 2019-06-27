CHAdeMO Association and the China Electricity Council (CEC) with blessing from Chinese and Japanese governments are working on a new "Ultimate" global fast charging standard with backward compatibility to older CHAdeMO and GB/T.

During the CHAdeMO’s general assembly, the prototype version of the new GB/T – CHAdeMO inlet was presented and according to what we have read, the power output will increase to 900 kW (at 900 A and 1,000 V).

"In the exhibition space next to the conference room, the prototype for the new GB/T – CHAdeMO collaboration inlets were exhibited. The connector assembly side could not make it to the general assembly due to the customs issues, but here is a photo of one of the prototype connectors already going through a multitude of tests in China."

Besides the alliance with China, CHAdeMO is also working on two other projects:

new high-power version of CHAdeMO for heavy-duty vehicles (pantograph-type high-power charging standard with an automatic connecting system)

(pantograph-type high-power charging standard with an automatic connecting system) new low-power version of CHAdeMO for small size vehicles including motorcycles and small vehicles (e.g. 5-20kW or DC 20-120V)