While many of us may not think about car insurance right away when purchasing a new EV, and especially a Tesla, it's a major consideration when it comes to the financial side of things.

Tesla vehicles are new and somewhat unknown to many insurance companies, plus these cars perform like a sports car and are expensive to repair. It comes as no surprise that mainstream automotive insurance for Tesla cars can be high.

Fortunately, our great friend and colleague Sean Mitchell of AllThingsEV.info touches base with a Colorado-based insurance agent that owns a Tesla Model 3 Performance and a Chevy Bolt EV.

While it's difficult to discount the whole expensive repairs and fast cars situation, Tesla has proven that its cars are very safe. On one side of the coin, insurance companies should commend the Silicon Valley automaker and know full well that injuries and fatalities may be minimal.

However, if a minor fender bender is going to cost an exorbitant amount of money, we're not surprised that insurance agents may continue to be very leery of providing car insurance for Tesla owners at a competitive rate.

As with almost all other situations, Tesla plans to take it into its own hands and offer proprietary insurance coverage that could be bundled into your purchase. For those unaware, Telsa has developed a reputation for keeping and providing everything on an in-house basis.

As with any of Tesla's future plans, this concept seems to be on the back burner. The company has proven to be overwhelmed with growth and production, so it may be a time before any of this pans out. But, we've learned over time that Tesla and CEO Elon Musk tend to follow through hardcore when it comes to such plans. We'll just have to wait and see what's in store for the future.

Do you own an EV? How about a Tesla? What are your insurance rates? Let us know in the comment section. By the way, if you're an EV owner and ever want to share your experiences, please reach out to us via the site email.