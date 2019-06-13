Honda shared the first image and a few details about the upcoming dedicated EV platform, designed from the ground up for all-electric cars. The first model to be based on the new platform is Honda e.

In the case of Honda e, the battery pack capacity will be 35.5 kWh, which should be enough for more than 125 miles (200 km) of range. A big positive is liquid cooling of the battery.

"The battery pack is water-cooled to maintain an optimum thermal state therefore maximising the efficiency of the battery and charge state, while also ensuring its size and weight are minimised so that it does not compromise cabin room."

The uniquely placed CCS Combo 2 charging port will offer two charging options: DC fast charging to 80% in 30 minutes or AC charging (on-board charger power has not yet been disclosed).

"Designed with a focus on simplicity and usability, the Honda e charging port is integrated into the bonnet, with LED lighting visible through a glass panel to illuminate the port for the driver and highlight the battery charging status. The positioning of the charging port allows easy access from the front of the car or from either side."

The Japanese manufacturer says also that the new platform and Honda e was optimized for high agility in urban environments, to become the ultimate commuter car.

"The Honda e platform has been developed focussing on urban environments to offer a rewarding, responsive driving experience. The battery is positioned at a low level under the floor, and centrally within the wheelbase of the car, affording a 50:50 weight distribution and low centre of gravity for optimal handling and stability. Power from the high-torque electric motor is delivered through the rear wheels, enabling steering precision even at high acceleration. The platform offers a combination of ride comfort and agility. The four-wheel independent suspension is engineered to offer outstanding stability in all conditions, a smooth ride and responsive handling. Elements of the suspension components are forged aluminium to reduce weight and benefit performance and efficiency. When combined with its compact size and short overhang, the Honda e delivers next-generation small car agility to make city driving enjoyable and tight manoeuvres in urban environments effortless."

Honda e

So far, the Japanese manufacturer received in Europe "31,000 expressions of interest", including over 9,000 in the UK. Reservations can be placed in only four countries: UK, Germany, France and Norway.

Honda e Prototype specs:

over 200 km (125 miles) of range in an undisclosed test cycle

of range in an undisclosed test cycle 35.5 kWh battery (liquid cooled)

battery (liquid cooled) battery cells supplied by Panasonic

rear-wheel drive

fast charging (CCS Combo 2) to 80% in 30 minutes

11 Photos