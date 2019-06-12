Denza, Chinese New Energy Vehicle brand, established by Daimler-BYD's joint venture Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology Co. in 2010, introduced at the 2019 Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao a new concept model - the Denza Concept X.

This is 7-seat SUV, which will be available from early 2020 in two versions: all-electric and plug-in hybrid.

The all-electric version is set to have range of 500 km (311 miles) and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 5 seconds.

We guess that, as in case of the previous single Denza model, BYD provides the batteries. The design, on the other hand, was done by Daimler, which left a sign "Styled by Mercedes-Benz". Denza Concept X looks really sleek (no side rearview mirrors) and modern. It ccould be a big competitor to NIO ES8.

According to Denza, 90% of the concept version will be applied in the production model.

Below you can find images, live photos and video teasers:

Source: Denza, China Daily