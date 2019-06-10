In the latest episode of Fully Charged, Jonny Smith had the opportunity to test drive the EV West's BMW M3 racing car conversion.

The M3 originally participated in the 2012 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, but it was the equipped with a dual Netgain DC motor setup. The current version is equipped with a 450 kW rear electric powertrain from Tesla Model S (one of the Performance versions) and a 32 kWh battery pack to keep the weight low.

The torque on this conversion is so high that it enables burning the tires at almost any speed up to highway speeds!

