By the way of the introduction of the Tesla Model 3 in the UK, British magazine Autocar learned that Tesla has developed a new firmware update, which will increase charging rate from 3rd party DC chargers (CCS Combo 2) to 200 kW (in the case of the Long Range battery version).

"Tesla has developed a new firmware update for European Model 3 Long Range models that will allow them to be charged at 200kW – making it the fastest-charging car currently on sale in the UK."

We assume that if such charging power will be available in the UK, it will be available elsewhere in Europe and beyond too. The Standard Plus version probably will be less capable.

Initially, the Tesla Model 3 was able to get only around 125 kW.

Tesla Supercharger V3 will be able to charge Model 3 at up to 250 kW (but there are none of those in Europe), while the upgraded V2 is up to 150 kW (previously 120 kW).

Source: Autocar