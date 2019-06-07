The British plug-in electric car market develops in two ways - all-electric cars continue to increase at a very high pace, while the plug-in hybrid cars significantly decrease.

In May, sales amounted to 4,352 (down 14.2%) as the collapse of PHEVs prevailed growth on the BEV side. Overall market share is almost 2.4%, down compared to over 2.6% year ago.

BEVs 1,990 (up 81.1% year-over-year)

(up 81.1% year-over-year) PHEVs: 2,362 (down 40.6% year-over-year)

(down 40.6% year-over-year) Total: 4,352 (down 14.2% year-over-year) at market share of almost 2.4% We are eagerly waiting on the first deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 in the UK, scheduled for June, which in theory could stop the fall.

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – May 2019