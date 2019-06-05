10% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2025 in British Columbia will be plug-in electric or hydrogen fuel cell. By 2040, the share will increase to 100%
British Columbia boasts the highest sales of plug-in electric vehicles per capita in Canada with a market share in the light-duty category of over 6% in the first quarter of 2019.
On May 29, 2019 B.C. passed Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA) - announced in 2018 - a phase-out of sales of new conventional vehicles.
ZEVA includes all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars and trucks, which will need to stand for a certain percentage of new car sales.
"The Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA), passed on May 29, 2019, means all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province will be clean energy vehicles by 2040, delivering on a key commitment the government made in its CleanBC plan."
"ZEVA is based on other laws already in effect in Quebec, California and nine other U.S. states."
The requirements for automakers are:
- 10% from 2025
- 30% from 2030
- 100% from 2040
"Zero-emission vehicles use clean energy, improve air quality and cost dramatically less to fuel and maintain. ZEVA will require all new light-duty vehicles sold in the province to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. This target will be met using a phased-in approach: 10% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040."
See also
Setting the targets is one thing, the other is incentives, which for now are quite decent:
- BEVs/FCVs/PHEVs (15+ kWh battery) are eligible for up to $5,000 CAD (+ up to $1,000 fuelling for fuel cell vehicles)
- PHEVs with 4-15 kWh battery are eligible for incentives up to $2,500
Source: British Columbia via Green Car Congress
New act ensures B.C. remains leader on clean energy vehicles
The Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA), passed on May 29, 2019, means all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province will be clean energy vehicles by 2040, delivering on a key commitment the government made in its CleanBC plan.
British Columbians are already buying the most zero-emission vehicles per capita in Canada. In the first quarter of 2019, they made up over 6% of new light-duty vehicle sales in B.C. Due to the popularity of its CEVforBC rebate program, the government recently topped up the incentives with another $10 million, part of the $42 million that was committed in Budget 2019.
“With federal and provincial rebates now in place, switching to an electric vehicle is more affordable than ever,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “The Zero-Emission Vehicles Act will make sure British Columbia continues to be on the forefront of the clean energy revolution.”
Zero-emission vehicles use clean energy, improve air quality and cost dramatically less to fuel and maintain. ZEVA will require all new light-duty vehicles sold in the province to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. This target will be met using a phased-in approach: 10% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040.
“By requiring that a percentage of vehicle sales in B.C. be zero-emission models, automakers will respond to the demand by offering consumers more choices,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Along with greener options like transit, the increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles will help lower emissions in our transportation sector.”
CleanBC is a pathway to a more prosperous and sustainable future. CleanBC was developed in collaboration with the BC Green Party caucus and supports the commitment in the Confidence and Supply Agreement to implement climate action to meet B.C.’s emission targets.
Quick Facts:
- The government’s commitment to bring in a ZEV mandate was announced on November 20, 2018 and ZEVA was introduced in the legislature on April 10, 2019.
- Zero-emission vehicles include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.
- ZEVA is based on other laws already in effect in Quebec, California and nine other U.S. states.
- ZEVA applies to new vehicles for retail sale or lease, with annual requirements for automakers to meet starting for model year 2020.
- British Columbians who purchase electric vehicles typically save about 75% on their fuel and maintenance costs, which currently add up to about $1,500 per year.
Learn More:
Actual percentage of ZEV sales from 2015 to date, with a predicted forecast based on market performance over the last number of months: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BC_ZEV_Sales_Rates_Chart.pdf
Electric vehicles available in B.C.: https://pluginbc.ca/wp/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Electric-Car-Handout_190508.pdf
CEVforBC vehicle point-of-sale incentive program: https://www.cevforbc.ca/