British Columbia boasts the highest sales of plug-in electric vehicles per capita in Canada with a market share in the light-duty category of over 6% in the first quarter of 2019.

On May 29, 2019 B.C. passed Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA) - announced in 2018 - a phase-out of sales of new conventional vehicles.

ZEVA includes all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars and trucks, which will need to stand for a certain percentage of new car sales.

"The Zero-Emission Vehicles Act (ZEVA), passed on May 29, 2019, means all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province will be clean energy vehicles by 2040, delivering on a key commitment the government made in its CleanBC plan." "ZEVA is based on other laws already in effect in Quebec, California and nine other U.S. states."

The requirements for automakers are:

10% from 2025

30% from 2030

100% from 2040

"Zero-emission vehicles use clean energy, improve air quality and cost dramatically less to fuel and maintain. ZEVA will require all new light-duty vehicles sold in the province to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. This target will be met using a phased-in approach: 10% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040."

Setting the targets is one thing, the other is incentives, which for now are quite decent:

BEVs/FCVs/PHEVs (15+ kWh battery) are eligible for up to $5,000 CAD (+ up to $1,000 fuelling for fuel cell vehicles)

PHEVs with 4-15 kWh battery are eligible for incentives up to $2,500

Source: British Columbia via Green Car Congress