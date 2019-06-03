The Porsche Taycan is expected to charge at up to 350 kW.
As we are approaching the debut of Porsche Taycan more and more test prototypes appear in the wild.
Here, for example, DrGumoLunatic shows a three-part video with Taycan charging at a DC fast charger near Stuttgart.
The interesting thing is there seems to be charging ports on both sides of the car. In the video, we see a CCS inlet on the passenger side, but there is also a not opened charging port on the driver side. Previously, Porsche's sister brand within Volkswagen Group - Audi, used two charging ports in the e-tron, but the passenger port was for AC only.
Porsche Taycan
Hat Tip To Toldi!!!