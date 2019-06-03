As we are approaching the debut of Porsche Taycan more and more test prototypes appear in the wild.

Here, for example, DrGumoLunatic shows a three-part video with Taycan charging at a DC fast charger near Stuttgart.

The interesting thing is there seems to be charging ports on both sides of the car. In the video, we see a CCS inlet on the passenger side, but there is also a not opened charging port on the driver side. Previously, Porsche's sister brand within Volkswagen Group - Audi, used two charging ports in the e-tron, but the passenger port was for AC only.

Porsche Taycan

Hat Tip To Toldi!!!