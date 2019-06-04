The month of May is now behind us, so here we present estimated Tesla U.S. sales figures. May is not an end-of-the-quarter month, so we didn't expect out-of-this-world sales results. However, the numbers show that the Model 3 is on its move upwards.

Both the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X see improved sales too for May, though April was a weak month sales wise for both of these Teslas.

With the recent news of the $50,000 Tesla pickup truck, as well as selecting Fremont as the default location to produce the Model Y, there's a lot of work ahead for Tesla, but let's now turn our focus to the vehicles currently on sale.

More Sales Info

Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In U.S. Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 13,950 Model 3 to U.S. buyers in May 2019. That's up compared to the 10,050 Model 3 to U.S. buyers in April 2019 and its a rise compared to the 10,175 in March. Additionally, the 13,950 is hugely up compared to the 5,750 we estimated for February and 6,500 we estimated for January and it blows away the year-over-year figure from May 2018 (6,250 Model 3 estimated sales in the U.S.).

Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X For May, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas: Tesla Model S – 1,025

Tesla Model X – 1,375 These combined figures are a bit weak for a May month. For example, in May 2018, Tesla sold 1,520 Model S and 1,450 Model X. Both May 2019 figures are up substantially compared to April 2019 (Model S: 825 - Model X: 1,050) These combined figures are a bit weak for a May month. For example, in May 2018, Tesla sold 1,520 Model S and 1,450 Model X. Both May 2019 figures are up substantially compared to April 2019 (Model S: 825 - Model X: 1,050)

Lastly, we see a rise in Model X orders especially right now, likely due to the recently announced range boost , but those orders won't be fulfilled right away. It seems likely that the Model X will see a rather big boost this month.

Related News