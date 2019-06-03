We planned to begin reporting May 2019 EV Sales on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. However, some automakers released numbers ahead of the official date. We will continue updating the chart over the next few days.

More EV Sales Coverage:

If you'd like to access any of our previous monthly report cards, click here for the full archive. In addition, for those who appreciate visuals, every month we will also provide an article with sales and market share shown in various charts.

InsideEVs tracks all plug-in EV sales/deliveries for the United States by automaker and brand. Additionally, readers can find all historical EV sales charts for the "current generation" of electric vehicles by clicking here.

Keep in mind, the words sales and deliveries are synonymous. For example, in order for a car to count as SOLD, an owner must buy or lease it, take DELIVERY, and have it in his/her possession.

***InsideEVs' journalist Wade Malone (our Lead Sales Analyst) provided in-depth, detailed, and heavily researched sales estimations and related analysis.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

Also of note this May:

Honda delivered an estimated 8 Clarity FCEVs last month.

Toyota delivers 248 Mirai vehicles in May.

Last update: June 3, 2019 @ 4:25 PM

Also, here's a deep dive into our estimates and methodology.

The current year/month chart and graph are included below.

Above - 2019 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers. *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals. ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.