In April, global sales of plug-in electric cars grew at a slower pace than we would hope for, but 29% gain year-over-year is not a bad thing either.

In total, EV Sales Blog estimates some 166,200 sales at an average market share of 2.1%.

Taking into consideration the growth of all-electric cars by 43%, the slowdown was caused by plug-in hybrids (again), which now hold just 29% share out of the overall BEV/PHEV segment.

After four months, sales stand at over 662,000 and 2.1% market share. The target for 2019 is 3.5 million (compared to 2 million in 2018).

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – April 2019

Models rank

There is no even chance for the change on the leader position as Tesla Model 3 takes it all - #1 for the month with 17,464 estimated sales and #1 YTD with 68,350 estimated sales.

Because the anticipated increase of Model 3 sales towards the end of the quarter, the gap is expected to increase in May and especially June.

The best of the rest - BYD Yuan - thanks to strong demand in China, strengthens its second position, followed by the slowing down Nissan LEAF.

The number of plug-in hybrids in the top 20 was reduced to just four (black names):

Manufacturers rank

Among manufacturers, BYD remains in the lead selling more plug-in cars than Tesla both in April and YTD.

BYD: 22,800 and 94,329 YTD

Tesla: 20,823 and 85,703 YTD

SAIC is the only other manufacturer to note five-digit sales, but not enough to keep the pace with the leaders. In April, BMW and Nissan took over BAIC, which isn't able to truly rebound this year.

By the way, Volkswagen set its new monthly sales record (5th overall) of 8,235, thanks to 3,767 Passat GTE in China.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM