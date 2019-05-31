The worldwide invasion widens.

Tesla announced that the design studio for Model 3 is now open in six new markets: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Ireland and Macau, which follow the UK.

In most of those countries Tesla offers the top of the line Performance version and base Standard Plus version:

  • Australia - Standard Range Plus ($66,000 AUD), Performance ($85,000 AUD)
  • Hong Kong - Standard Range Plus (HK$330,000)
  • Ireland - Standard Range Plus (€48,900), Performance (€60,700)
  • Japan - Standard Range Plus (¥5,110,000), Performance (¥6,552,000)
  • Macau - Standard Range Plus (HK$342,000)
  • New Zealand - Standard Range Plus ($73,900 NZD), Performance ($94,200 NZD)

Tesla Model 3 RHD

Tesla Model 3 Availability

Tesla Model 3 Availability - May 31, 2019