A few months ago, we reported on the official launch of Tesla's new V3 Superchargers. The state-of-the-art technology can deliver up to 250 kW of power to the automaker's Model 3 sedan.

Additional Tesla V3 Supercharger Information:

One of the biggest deterrents to potential EV buyers is still the long charging time on road trips. This is despite the fact that many EVs now offer much more range, so stops are infrequent. In the time it takes you to get a meal and use the restroom, most electric cars can be charged up and ready to roll.

With new technology from companies like Electrify America and Tesla, among others, you may not even need to plan a meal stop, since you'll potentially be able to top off your EV in a matter of minutes. Once this charging tech is widely implemented, EV adoption could increase significantly.

A recent report by Electrek reveals that only a few V2 Superchargers in California have been converted to V3 technology. However, now, information gleaned from the Tesla Motors Club (TMC) forum suggests that Tesla is moving forward with plans for V3 Supercharger construction in other areas, including Texas.

TMC member mike123abc recently shared this information publicly. Tesla appears to have plans (that Mike says he's actually seen and verified) for new construction of a 12-stall V3 Supercharger station in Wichita Falls, TX, which is partway between the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Oklahoma City, OK. If this comes to be, it will be Tesla's first V3-only station, as well as the first one that is completely new construction, rather than a conversion.

Source: Electrek