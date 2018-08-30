New Battery Breakthrough Might Reduce Need For Cobalt
Cobalt is expensive, so reduction is key.
For Kevin Sahin, 77, innovating is a way of life. This scientist-turned-entrepreneur behind a battery technology adopted by chemical giants BASF SE and Johnson Matthey Plc is now back with yet another invention – one that he claims that will be able to boost electric vehicle performance in the forthcoming years. In a nutshell, his latest innovation reduces the need for cobalt – a key battery production material – to only the utmost critical areas, further reducing the costs.
In recent years, the heightened demand, packed with the volatile source country – the blueish-gray element is mined mostly in the Democratic Republic of Congo – have both pushed costs up, but also, brought fears of shortages for battery-powered cars. However, Sahin’s latest invention – which he calls GEMX – can be used in a variety of types of nickel-based power packs. Furthermore, the invention has been granted patents in the U.S., the European Union, China, and Japan – both some of the biggest battery manufacturing markets. To make matters even more interesting, Sahin was in Berlin earlier this month for an annual car industry conference, where he revealed that he was in talks with large battery manufacturers. And one of them has actually already agreed to buy the license to produce the material.
“We’re hoping we will get this into the hands of the major producers,” Sahin said in a phone interview. The technique could lower cobalt content to as little as 4 percent of battery cathodes, he said, from about 20 percent needed in some now.
There are two results of lowering the amount of cobalt in batteries: first, the cost. Second, it would help reduce the battery industry’s reliance on war-torn Congo, something we’ve been hearing about in the news on a regular basis for the past few years. Carmakers like BMW AG and Volkswagen AG were both parts of unflattering news, where child labor and unsafe working practices dominated the headlines in recent years, making their supply chains come under heightened scrutiny.
With Sahin’s technique of inserting GEMX into specific spaces within the chemical structure of cathodes, less cobalt is needed. And judging by Sahin’s track record, this man’s got something interesting at his hands. After all, this Turkish immigrant, who came to the United States at age 16, has already built a customer-service software company that he sold to Lucent Technologies for $1.5 billion, after which, he invested almost $100 million of his own money into the development of cathodes. And cathodes are a mission-critical chemical compound that determine how much can a battery last between charges.
Source: Bloomberg
7 Comments on "New Battery Breakthrough Might Reduce Need For Cobalt"
I wonder if he reverse engineered a Tesla/Panasonic battery. Elon Musk stated some months ago that they have reduced cobalt content to about the same 4% level.
“In May, Elon Musk and JB Straubel explained to shareholders and analysts how Tesla got hip to the issues with cobalt early in the game. Together with partner Panasonic, it has reduced its cobalt usage by 60% since it produced the Roadster in 2009. In 2012, Tesla’s average cobalt usage was 11 kg per vehicle. In 2018, it’s 4.5 kg per vehicle.”
“Each Tesla vehicle currently contains “a few kilograms” of cobalt. By Cole’s calculations (based on a battery size of 60 kWh), it’s about $357 worth, whereas a typical EV from one of the other automakers contains 10 times as much, costing around $2,518.”
4% from 20% = 1/5 amount. $357/$2518 = 1/7.
Nice try, Tesla fanboi, but the article states that he has already received patents for it — ” Furthermore, the invention has been granted patents in the U.S., the European Union, China, and Japan”
Besides, the following from the article suggests that he is an innovator, not a IP pirate.
“who came to the United States at age 16, has already built a customer-service software company that he sold to Lucent Technologies for $1.5 billion”
You can patent all kinds of ridiculous stuff. Google recently got most of a patent involved in their suit against Uber thrown out because an engineer realized it covered techniques that were common in the industry for many years.
Yup, having a patent means nothing.
I personally know a guy who has a patent for a configurator chip for computer memory modules. There’s one in your computer DIMMs and it’s a JEDEC standard.
If you’re smart enough to rename your invention and distance it from prior art, you can patent it.
Tesla/Panasonic claims <4% of the entire cell. Sahin claims 4% of the cathode. Big difference.
Actually, colbalt in Tesla cells is about 2% so how much is the cathode?
It gets very tiresome reading the false meme that cobalt = conflict mineral from the Congo.
Yes, most cobalt on the market comes from that source. But that’s not the only global source. The battery cells which Tesla uses contains no — zero, nada, nothing, zilch — cobalt sourced from the Congo.
The anti-Tesla “Wolf! Wolf! Wolf!” pack has certainly been successful in spreading the pravduh, the false meme, that Tesla’s batteries contain conflict minerals from the Congo.
Perhaps other EV makers’ batteries contain cobalt sourced from the Congo. Fortunately, Tesla’s batteries don’t.