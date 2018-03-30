New 5-Year TCO Study Says EV Still Face Challenges
Study reveals that both federal and state incentives were necessary for BEVs to be cost-competitive
In a recent study done by a team at the Arizona State University, covering a five-year Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for representative electric, hybrid, and conventional vehicles—the Nissan Leaf (BEV), Toyota Prius (HEV), and Toyota Corolla (ICEV) – done in 14 US cities from 2011 to 2015 – reveals that electric vehicle ownership savings are not cut that straight-forward. The results showcase varying results, impacted by the different state and city policies, the price of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) fuel, maintenance costs, charging costs and availability of charging locations, insurance and other, misc. costs, but also, the miles traveled by each vehicle.
But, even with all the differences, in nearly all areas that the study took into account, the higher prices of such vehicles, joined by the rapid deprecation clearly outweigh any of the fuel savings. Furthermore, the major factor played out in the purchase of said vehicles – the federal and state incentives – are necessary for BEVs to even be as cost-effective as their ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) counterparts.
Future BEV cost competitiveness may improve if innovation and scaling lead to significantly reduced BEV purchase prices, but our analysis suggests that it will be challenging for BEVs to achieve unsubsidized cost competitiveness except in the most optimistic scenarios. —Breetz and Salon
The five-year ownership period used to estimate ownership costs as realistically as possible
In order to estimate the ownership cost of BEVs, Breetz and Salon from the Arizona State University, used a five-year ownership period (Fiscal Years 2011–2015) and city-specific data that includes fuel prices, insurance costs, vehicle miles covered, maintenance and repair costs, alongside its resale value, taxes, fees and subsidies. The team also conducted sensitivity analyses that took into account all the different impacting factors – such as fuel prices, depreciation rates, length of ownership and driving distances – in order to gauge what it would take for a vehicle such as a Nissan Leaf, to be cost-effective, all without federal and state subsidies.
We find that although ownership costs varied considerably across cities, the Leaf cost substantially more than the Corolla in all cities and more than the Prius in all but one city. A principal reason is that the Leaf depreciated faster than the gasoline vehicles, losing more in resale value than it gained in fuel savings in the first five years. In addition, the Leaf’s higher purchase price resulted in higher sales tax, ad valorem taxes, and insurance costs. Sensitivity analyses demonstrate that an owner may save money with the Leaf compared with the Corolla or Prius, especially if they have access to free or reduced-rate charging. Government incentive programs were still necessary, however, for the Leaf to achieve cost competitiveness. —Breetz and Salon
Five-year TCO by city and car – Breetz and Salon
While anyone with at least some knowledge of economics will understand that subsidies are the bread & butter of the BEV industry (for now), the future, even without subsidies will be bright for these vehicles. With advancements in technology (vehicle & production), new and better batteries, powertrain and drive systems, all coupled with the economy of scale, the prices will drop down significantly. Probably way beyond the current, subsidized prices for most vehicles in most countries. However, it’s interesting to see how can a well thought-off government incentive program impact the early adoption of (ecologically) revolutionary technology. There might be hope for the planet Earth after all.
35 Comments on "New 5-Year TCO Study Says EV Still Face Challenges"
So to determine if EVs had comparable total cost of ownership to traditional vehicles, they chose to compare the LEAF, i.e. the EV with the most depreciation due to having no thermal management of the battery, causing significantly more degradation (and depreciation) than any other EV. Sigh.
I’m pretty sure they went by what’s popular these days and not out of reach for most consumers (eg. Tesla). However, I’ll try to reach them and find out whether an update to the study is scheduled with some of the newer, more optimized EVs as the test subjects. Hope that will clarify things a bit better.
To me the study is contrived to put EV’s in a bad light. It is the equivalent of predicting Blackberry phones were better because they had 3g when iPhone only had 2g. Any honest appraisal could see the iPhone was destined to crush the Blackberry, just as any honest appraisal would see the Model 3 as a breakthrough EV! So they can go ahead and say the accommodations on the Titanic are top notch, ICE are still going down!
Are they counting Leaf depreciation off of list price of a Leaf???
Same with the i3, if you buy an i3 to keep, you don’t care that new ones will go to 200 miles of range at some point in the future. If 120 miles of range meets your needs today, it will meet your needs in 12 years too, and you can get the REX and get unlimited gas mileage range.
What other EVs were available in 2012?
Mitsubishi i-MiEV 🙂
Probably too small to be compared with other ICE or HEV.
If I were to do a comparison based on cost, maintenance and fuel, I would compare the Tesla Model 3 to the Audi A4, BMW 330i, and the Mercedes C 300. Based on cost without incentives, maintenance and fuel, the Model 3 has them all beat. Add into the mix performance and equal amenities, the Model 3 still beats these cars without any incentives.
For those who are lucky enough to receive the $7500 fed tax credit or state incentives, the Model 3 becomes a real bargain.
So, when’s your 5-year study of Model 3 coming out?
Hey Steven, the caption on the image is always over the legend, even when clicking on the image for full resolution. It makes it hard to discern what all the colors mean, just wanted to let you know!
Yep. We have a no embedded captions rule since the redesign, but sometimes it happens anyhow. Thank you for catching it. I removed it and put it below.
Well, if one compares ass end of EV (Leaf), of course it won’t look favorable. Try the BoltEV using Trucar price and taking subsidy into account compared to others that does 0-60 in 6.5 sec (eg. GTI, Focus ST, etc). EV comes out way better. And if one has home solar, there is no contest.
I hate to be a spoil sport with your comparison, but merely using the 0 to 60 time as a point of comparison to other cars doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Does that mean the the Tesla Model S should be compared to Porsche 911 or a Ferrari? Otherwise, the Bolt will end up being compared to the 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia (6.5), Acura RDX (6.1), etc. But my vote, it you’re doing a comparison based on only 0 – 60 times is the 2000 Bentley Azure (6.2).
I think his point is the GTI and Focus ST have the same price point and performance as the Bolt EV.
Did they take into account that much of the increase in depreciation is due to the incentives on purchase price?
Net capital costs really disadvantages the EVs as they get hit hard with resale value after 5 yrs – pace of improvement is fast, meaning yesterday’s models are viewed as inferior and hard to sell. I’d like to see the numbers when resale is not considered, or that the hold period is set to 10 yrs instead of 5 yrs.
Well, it sure sucks to own a VW TDI right now. Who wants that? Some third world nation? Mark my words, a lot of TDIs will be sold at scrap value.
I’m not sure the Leaf specifically would do better over a 10 year period, considering that it would almost certainly need a battery replacement at some point over such a time span…
Looks like the Corolla wins without subsidies, but the Leaf’s tax breaks give it the edge. I’d also be interested in a used car analysis when there are enough electric vehicles on the road to compare. That would be more useful for me, as I’m unlikely to ever be able to afford a new car.
Sorry, you have to be able to afford a new Corolla 🙂 Study rules.
We need more detail. the Corella to be comparable, would have the be the $24,000 version, to match the Leaf’s safety features.
And there is no comparison comparing the quality of the ride experience from an EV to an ICE. The EV is a superior product in day to day driving.
They put the maintenance cost equal for the three cars, I have experienced maintenance cost to be about 10% of any ice or hybrid.
So I am putting in question the seriousness of the study.
Yeah, that surprised me too. The battery problems and thus depreciation of the Leaf are well known; but I haven’t heard of it having such high maintenance costs?
I’d like to see a 10 year study, i.e. after 5 years when the ICE vehicle begins to cost you an arm and a leg to repair major components! I bet that would be an evening-out point.
Especially considering the average age of a car on U.S. roads is over 11 years old, a five year study seems pointless.
I’m not sure that’s true in the case of the Leaf, since it’s almost certain to need a battery replacement over that time span…
Fair enough. Perhaps against any EV with thermal management, then?
EV’s have changed considerably since 2011, including their costs. This to me is a major flaw in the study. The technology and economics of ev’s is changing way too rapidly for long range studies like this.
I was reviewing AZ’s “flawed” solar policies. Those consumers get shorted there, too. Not sure if looking at things fairly is cultural yet, in Arizona. And, about clean…? Solar City left it, over fixed and demand charges:
SRP’s demand charges kick up at 3KW, and max out above 7KW. Charge a Volt(new), i3, Tesla, Pacifica and you’re likely to trigger the maximum demand charge, with *nothing* else in the home on. Normal 200 amp service is ~23KW (200a*115V) because the homes of today frequently need it. That gives a sense of how low these are.
Yeah, determining the costs of an EV bought seven years ago doesn’t really tell us much about the competitiveness of EVs available today…
Why not compare two cars built on the same platform, like the Soul, or the smart fortwo vs. the Electric Drive variant, where both depreciate rapidly? Honda and Toyota both have shallow depreciation curves compared to Dodge or Mitsubishi.
Bolt vs. Sonic might also be interesting 🙂
To echo the others, this study is bogus. Why does the maintenance cost of the Leaf equal the 5-year fuel cost of the Leaf? And why does the maintenance cost line up with the corolla and prius?!
Judging from the size of the bars, it comes out to $3000 over 5 years. Even playing devil’s advocate, here’s the expected breakdown:
prius/corolla (12k miles per year):
– 20 oil changes ($20 each = $400)
– 1 set of brake pads ($200)
– 30k + 60k maintenance inspections ($200?)
leaf/prius/corolla (12k miles per year):
– 4 tire rotations + 1 set of new tires ($20 each rotation + $150 each tire = $680)
– 1 set of wiper blades ($50)
– cabin air filter ($50)
+ $1000 other unknown maintenance?
what am I missing? At the very most, the leaf’s maintenance would be half that of the other two.