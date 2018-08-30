Musk: Tesla Targets Hour Turnaround Time For In-House Collision Repair

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just lit up Twitter and owners should be thrilled.

The CEO commented several times in regards to what it’ll mean to bring most body repair in-house under the control of Tesla.

In short, it means less waiting. A lot less…eventually.

Last week we learned of the opening of Tesla’s first nine in-house body repair shops and it seems the response is positive thus far.

The benefit of these facilities is that they are dedicated to servicing just three cars (Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X) so stocking parts is relatively easy. At least compared to outside shops that perform collision service on every make and model under the sun.

Enough chit-chat. Let’s roll those Tweets:

Tesla is bringing most collision repairs in-house, as outside firms take weeks to months for repairs, driving Tesla owners (and us) crazy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2018

Exciting to see some Tesla collision repair operations already completing within 24 hrs. Aiming for same day soon, then under an hour. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2018

Goal is for repaired car to be better than before accident. Should always be true if damaged/used parts are correctly replaced with newer parts. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2018

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2018

Outside repair shops are jack of all trades, which means supporting 1000’s of makes & models. Tesla collision repair specializes in three. Having all parts in stock & not waiting for insurance approval also make a world of difference. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2018

Yeah, that’s our problem. Service & parts supply in general will be the top Tesla priority after we get through the insane car delivery logistics of the next few weeks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2018

So, eventually, the 9 Tesla body repair facilities will grow to a number that’s exponentially higher and each site will become equipped to deal with almost any collision/body related car issues. If all works out as planned, then repair will happen quicker and with much less inconvenience to owners.