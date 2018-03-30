  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Musk Hand Delivers Tesla Model 3 In New Factory-Direct Trial

Musk Hand Delivers Tesla Model 3 In New Factory-Direct Trial

Elon Musk personally delivers a Tesla Model 3 to a reservation holder. [Credit: Devin Scott/Twitter]

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 10

Elon himself participated in the first run of the factory-direct delivery system, taking a brand new Model 3 to Devin Scott from Playa Vista, California

In a never-ending quest to find new ways to deliver the Model 3 faster to its customers, Tesla has revealed a new initiative. Revealed by Elon Musk, the Tesla Motors CEO in a recent tweet, this new vehicle delivery system uses enclosed trailers to transport your Model 3 straight from the factory to its new home. Musk noted that this new way of delivering their cars is “super convenient” and that the vehicles – even though they are transported without the usual plastic wrap – will be delivered to their new owners in pristine condition.

More About The Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Referral Program Applies To Model 3 Owners Too
Tesla Model 3 Gets Ripped Apart For Research
Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Ford Mustang GT

Just recently, Elon himself participated in the first run of the factory-direct delivery system, taking a brand new Model 3 to Devin Scott from Playa Vista, California. While most will consider this totally random, the location is interesting because of several riveting details.

Playa Vista is a sprawling tech community located in the Westside of the City of Los Angeles, California. The area is located just north of LAX (Los Angeles International Airport). Previously the headquarters of Hughes Aircraft Company from 1941 to 1985, it was the site of the construction of the Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose” aircraft. After the redevelopment, the community became a choice landing spot for technology, media, and entertainment business. Together with Santa Monica and Venice, it’s known as Silicon Beach.

Elon Musk personally delivers a Tesla Model 3 to a reservation holder. [Credit: Devin Scott/Twitter]

The area is located roughly 2-miles from Tesla’s Marina Del Rey delivery center. While the car didn’t have to travel long for it to be delivered, it’s nice to see that Elon Musk took time away from his busy schedule to make one particular owner really happy. While PR events like these catch the eye of the media, innovative approaches to vehicle delivery are crucial for Tesla to keep delivering the Model 3 on time. With the ramp up in production and with thousands of vehicles slated to be delivered each week, Tesla needs to ensure that the vehicles don’t sit idle in their inventory and create a bottleneck in the delivery process.

Elon Musk personally delivers a Tesla Model 3 to a reservation holder. [Credit: Devin Scott/Twitter]
4 photos
Elon Musk personally delivers a Tesla Model 3 to a reservation holder. [Credit: Devin Scott/Twitter] Simon Alvarez BySimon AlvarezPosted on July 30, 2018 REDDIT TWEET SHARE SHARE EMAIL COMMENTS Tesla continues to push new initiatives to get the Model 3 delivered to buyers as efficiently as possible. In a recent announcement on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk revealed that the electric car maker has been trying out a new vehicle delivery system that uses enclosed trailers to transport vehicles straight from the factory to owners’ homes. Musk noted that the new delivery system is “super convenient” and a process that ensures vehicles are handed to their owners in pristine condition, despite not having the usual plastic wrap. The first images of Tesla’s factory-direct delivery system were recently posted online by Devin Scott from Playa Vista, CA, a beachside enclave and tech hub of Los Angeles that’s located roughly 2-miles from the company’s Marina Del Rey delivery center. Scott noted that his vehicle’s delivery became extra special since his Model 3 was delivered by none other than Elon Musk himself. Elon Musk ✔ @elonmusk We tried out a new delivery system using an enclosed trailer straight from factory to owner’s home, so super convenient & car arrives in pristine condition without wasting plastic wrap Devin Scott @MichiganMan2007 When @elonmusk hand delivers your #Teslamodel3 😎👊🏼⚡️ thanks to the #Tesla team for an unforgettable day!! View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter 5:55 AM - Jul 30, 2018 37.9K 4,676 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy With Tesla starting to hit its stride with Model 3 production, producing thousands of vehicles per week, the company must ensure that it does not sit on inventory and end up creating a bottleneck in the delivery of these vehicles. Such a bottleneck appeared to have happened last week, when a Tesla owner reported that a family member was stuck in a delivery center for hours waiting for paperwork to be completed. In response, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is looking to eliminate paper contracts completely. Musk also noted that the company is trying to come up with a system where contracts for the vehicles can be signed digitally, allowing customers to get their cars with a simple tap. tesla-new-delivery-system-1tesla-new-delivery-system-2 tesla-new-delivery-system-3tesla-new-delivery-system-4 Elon Musk personally delivers a Tesla Model 3 to a reservation holder. [Credit: Devin Scott/Twitter] Elon Musk personally delivers a Tesla Model 3 to a reservation holder. [Credit: Devin Scott/Twitter]

Source: Teslarati

Categories: Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Musk Hand Delivers Tesla Model 3 In New Factory-Direct Trial"

newest oldest most voted
Kosh

I don’t see how this can scale better than delivery centers…… it’s easier to get lots of people to provide their own transportation to the center (we took the train) than to get lots of trailers and the time to drive back and forth.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Vanja Kljaic

Kind of the same way it’s easier for FedEX to deliver all those packages than to have 30,000 people come to the post office at once. Not the same, but similar. An economy of scale, different products & means of transport, but works similarly though.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
God/Bacardi

Think of the costs though…I’m sure Tesla will need to charge extra for this…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
antrik

The point is skipping the multi-stage approach involving staging areas, batched shipments, delivery centres, and other logistics complexities… Not sure how well that works out in practice, though.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 seconds ago
YVES LAURIN

I would be happy has hell to see Elon Musk delivering my new Tesla car

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
EVShopper

IT’s funny, because I commented on an article where they were asking about how Tesla can boost profitability, and I suggested a special option for purchase to have the cars delivered by Elon personally.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Zac

Damn Elon’s tall

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Nix

Clearly they are having a hard time finding qualified delivery experts, and had to get this guy instead…

*LOL!!*

Seriously though, this is how they started delivering Model S’s in the first place way back in the day. So they have experience in this sort of delivery method. Good for them if they have figured out how to augment their new delivery centers by going back to a successful process they are very experienced with.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
fotomoto

What’s pulling the trailer?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
All-Purpose Guru

How did they get the car into/out of the trailer? Summon?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago