Musk Hand Delivers Tesla Model 3 In New Factory-Direct Trial

In a never-ending quest to find new ways to deliver the Model 3 faster to its customers, Tesla has revealed a new initiative. Revealed by Elon Musk, the Tesla Motors CEO in a recent tweet, this new vehicle delivery system uses enclosed trailers to transport your Model 3 straight from the factory to its new home. Musk noted that this new way of delivering their cars is “super convenient” and that the vehicles – even though they are transported without the usual plastic wrap – will be delivered to their new owners in pristine condition.

Just recently, Elon himself participated in the first run of the factory-direct delivery system, taking a brand new Model 3 to Devin Scott from Playa Vista, California. While most will consider this totally random, the location is interesting because of several riveting details.

Playa Vista is a sprawling tech community located in the Westside of the City of Los Angeles, California. The area is located just north of LAX (Los Angeles International Airport). Previously the headquarters of Hughes Aircraft Company from 1941 to 1985, it was the site of the construction of the Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose” aircraft. After the redevelopment, the community became a choice landing spot for technology, media, and entertainment business. Together with Santa Monica and Venice, it’s known as Silicon Beach.

The area is located roughly 2-miles from Tesla’s Marina Del Rey delivery center. While the car didn’t have to travel long for it to be delivered, it’s nice to see that Elon Musk took time away from his busy schedule to make one particular owner really happy. While PR events like these catch the eye of the media, innovative approaches to vehicle delivery are crucial for Tesla to keep delivering the Model 3 on time. With the ramp up in production and with thousands of vehicles slated to be delivered each week, Tesla needs to ensure that the vehicles don’t sit idle in their inventory and create a bottleneck in the delivery process.

