Musk Hand Delivers Tesla Model 3 In New Factory-Direct Trial
Elon himself participated in the first run of the factory-direct delivery system, taking a brand new Model 3 to Devin Scott from Playa Vista, California
In a never-ending quest to find new ways to deliver the Model 3 faster to its customers, Tesla has revealed a new initiative. Revealed by Elon Musk, the Tesla Motors CEO in a recent tweet, this new vehicle delivery system uses enclosed trailers to transport your Model 3 straight from the factory to its new home. Musk noted that this new way of delivering their cars is “super convenient” and that the vehicles – even though they are transported without the usual plastic wrap – will be delivered to their new owners in pristine condition.
Just recently, Elon himself participated in the first run of the factory-direct delivery system, taking a brand new Model 3 to Devin Scott from Playa Vista, California. While most will consider this totally random, the location is interesting because of several riveting details.
Playa Vista is a sprawling tech community located in the Westside of the City of Los Angeles, California. The area is located just north of LAX (Los Angeles International Airport). Previously the headquarters of Hughes Aircraft Company from 1941 to 1985, it was the site of the construction of the Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose” aircraft. After the redevelopment, the community became a choice landing spot for technology, media, and entertainment business. Together with Santa Monica and Venice, it’s known as Silicon Beach.The area is located roughly 2-miles from Tesla’s Marina Del Rey delivery center. While the car didn’t have to travel long for it to be delivered, it’s nice to see that Elon Musk took time away from his busy schedule to make one particular owner really happy. While PR events like these catch the eye of the media, innovative approaches to vehicle delivery are crucial for Tesla to keep delivering the Model 3 on time. With the ramp up in production and with thousands of vehicles slated to be delivered each week, Tesla needs to ensure that the vehicles don’t sit idle in their inventory and create a bottleneck in the delivery process.
Source: Teslarati
I don’t see how this can scale better than delivery centers…… it’s easier to get lots of people to provide their own transportation to the center (we took the train) than to get lots of trailers and the time to drive back and forth.
Kind of the same way it’s easier for FedEX to deliver all those packages than to have 30,000 people come to the post office at once. Not the same, but similar. An economy of scale, different products & means of transport, but works similarly though.
Think of the costs though…I’m sure Tesla will need to charge extra for this…
The point is skipping the multi-stage approach involving staging areas, batched shipments, delivery centres, and other logistics complexities… Not sure how well that works out in practice, though.
I would be happy has hell to see Elon Musk delivering my new Tesla car
IT’s funny, because I commented on an article where they were asking about how Tesla can boost profitability, and I suggested a special option for purchase to have the cars delivered by Elon personally.
Damn Elon’s tall
Clearly they are having a hard time finding qualified delivery experts, and had to get this guy instead…
*LOL!!*
Seriously though, this is how they started delivering Model S’s in the first place way back in the day. So they have experience in this sort of delivery method. Good for them if they have figured out how to augment their new delivery centers by going back to a successful process they are very experienced with.
What’s pulling the trailer?
How did they get the car into/out of the trailer? Summon?