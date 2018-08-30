Tesla Model 3 Takes #4 Spot In September Passenger Car Ranking
Model 3 jumps up a slot in the GoodCarBadCar sedan charts to number 4.
In September, the Tesla Model 3 once again blasted records on the InsideEVs U.S. Plug-In Sales Scorecard. With our estimated 22,250 sales, it set an all-time single month record for any electric or plug-in vehicle.
This of course follows previous records of 17,800 deliveries in August and 14,250 deliveries in July. In addition, the Model 3 continues to raise the bar on the all-time yearly record in the U.S. for a single plug-in model with an estimated 78,132 units sold between January and August. In fact, the Model 3 has now surpassed 2017’s #1 (Model S – 27,060) #2 (Chevy Bolt EV – 23,297) and #3 champions (Tesla Model X – 21,315) combined!
GoodCarBadCar uses InsideEVs estimate of 22,250 U.S. deliveries. Based on final sales numbers reported by GoodCarBadCar, the Model 3 sits in the #4 slot of U.S. passenger car (sedan and hatchback) sales in September. This places Model 3 sales just above the Toyota Corolla Family (20,797).
September saw the Tesla Model 3 move on from beating all its premium competitors to mix it with volume-brand passenger cars.
For the month, the Model 3 placed fourth overall in terms of volume shifted during September, outselling popular rivals from Toyota, Hyundai, Ford and Nissan.
An aggressive production ramp-up that started in July this year has seen around 54,000 Model 3s delivered in the third quarter of 2018, eclipsing the performance of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class – September’s second-top-selling premium car besides Model 3 – for the year so far.
Unlike previous months, we have quarterly numbers for GM sedan sales. The Malibu and Cruze sales were nowhere near the Model 3 this quarter, so there is no question of Tesla’s position in the chart. The Model 3 also sits just outside of the top 10 at #13 for all automotive sales.
This continued feat was achieved despite the fact that Tesla Service Centers have been continually strained due to increased deliveries. However, the young automaker will shake off those growing pains soon.
For the full list to see where your favorite EV slots in the charts, check out the link below.
TESLA MODEL 3
Source: goodcarbadcar.net
23 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Takes #4 Spot In September Passenger Car Ranking"
Nice work, Tesla. Keep doing what you’re doing. Never mind the haters, just keep crushing it!
What is there to say about Tesla’s spectacular, runaway success with the Model 3, except…
Go Tesla! Keep going Tesla!
How many would Tesla be selling per month if they could make and deliver the numbers requested, and they had the $35,000 dollar ones available? Hardly bears thinking about, but I bet the sedan makers selling cars in the US market are thinking about it, and sweating profusely.
Europe next!
Tesla would sell a lot more today if they could make SR in volume. But they’re selling into 2+ years of pent-up demand. it’s really hard to guess sustainable demand, especially for the current 49k+ offerings. Guesses are all over the map, but nobody really knows.
Tesla sees enough domestic demand to hold SR back until early Q1 of 2019. They’ll ship LR/AWD/P overseas at the same time, supporting margins while they continue to grind away at costs. LR cost was ~54k in Q2. They forecast a LR/AWD/P mix cost of ~51k in Q3 and ~49k in Q4. Cost cutting is a game of diminishing returns, but they expect the new battery module design and Grohmann assembly machines to help in Q1 and make SR+PUP+EAP possible.
It will be interesting to see what the annual global total number of Tesla Model 3 deliveries will be in 2019.
And then to compare that number to the annual global total number of deliveries in 2019 of the Mercedes Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, Lexus IS.
For example:
The Mercedes Benz C-Class total in 2017 was more than 415,000.
“The C-Class Saloon and Estate were the volume models for Mercedes-Benz also in their fourth year of sales of the current generation. More than 415,000 units of these two models were sold last year (2017).”
Tesla has very limited production numbers compared to Mercedes, BMW, Audi, etc. In 2019, the TM3 deliveries will still be concentrated mostly in the US. The 2019 comparison will look slightly better than 2018, but Tesla will not be able to sell globally more than the established brands. At least not yet.
An annual global total number of 400,000 Tesla Model 3 deliveries in 2019 might very well be possible (with an average of 8,000 per week).
A fantastic achievement. But for balance these are US numbers. Tesla has one main assembly plant and it is reaching capacity fast.
As a proper company which makes a profit future expansion will be slower. Global sales from other OEMs will increase fast due to their many pre existing plants.
I take it that by ‘global sales from other OEMs’ you mean EV sales.
Well, I think the reverse is true. Tesla has a large plant already to build batteries in numbers. The OEMs are mostly struggling to get enough supply and will continue to do so for the forseeable future.
The open battery market is growing at a rate of knots. G1 supplies stationary storeage as well as vehicles.
‘Gazz said: “
A fantastic achievement. But for balance these are US numbers. Tesla has one main assembly plant and it is reaching capacity fast…”
Agreed…. and illustrates Tesla massive upside potential as more Tesla Gigafactories get built.
With GF3 in Shanghai, GF4 in Germany – Tesla’s capacity will triple in less than four years. No major volume competition is coming for the next two years. Remember that the EV market pie is expanding.
Nicholas; while I would welcome GF4 in Germany, which state govt would risk the federal govt wrath to host it?
Plants designed to make ICE. So Tesla actually leads in the space, as most legacy auto manufacturers have few if any plants relegated to producing evs.
They can talk and bring products to auto shows, but where’s the beef.
I am not sure we will see anything that competes with the Model 3, old ICE junk does not qualify as competition, for years to come. For instance the Bolt came out 8 months earlier than the Model 3, and was surpassed in numbers by the Model 3, this Summer. The Model 3 continues to trounce the Bolt.
“Tesla has one main assembly plant and it is reaching capacity fast.” its a good point. Imagine what Tesla could accomplish by opening a plant in a low tax state like Nevada, perhaps next to the battery plant.
That is really amazing given the combination of the price of the car and the absence of the cheap leases that tend to drive entry level luxury sales. I will be really curious to see what the sustainable demand is. I certainly wouldn’t have spent even 60% of what I spent on my model 3 on any other car.
I wouldn’t have spent 10% of what I spent on my Model 3 on any other car.
I don’t think it’s really sustainable. People like me, who normally only buy cars that are at least 5 years old because we realize they’re identical to new cars, but with vastly lower prices, are willing to buy these cars new, because they’re actually worth paying 10x for.
I’ll repeat this with the Model Y rather than buying any other SUV (other than maybe a Used X…) but after that, I expect I’ll be switching to only buying used Teslas, rather than new ones (assuming mobility as a service doesn’t totally change car ownership before it’s time to replace them.)
From a different perspective, every Model 3 sold equates to as many SUV that won’t be on the roads.
Excellent!
The model 3 does not replace any SUVs, that’s a different market.
I would call it a toy for the moderately wealthy.
I would call it a transportation tool for the masses (of moderately wealthy buyers).
Although I agree it is not the cheapest car around, I would suggest to compare against TCO, not MSRP. This will also wildly depend on distance driven. I’m at 35-40k miles / year, and just on fuel savings (europe based) the base car is almost free…