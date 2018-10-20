Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Sales Booming In Canada

3 H BY MARK KANE

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is well suited for the Canadian market.

Mitsubishi celebrates more than 5,000 Outlander PHEV sold in Canada during the first 11 month of the year, which makes the Japanese car the most popular plug-in hybrid on the market.

Through 11 months, Mitsubishi delivered 5,052 Outlander PHEV, which is 21.4% of the total volume for the entire brand in Canada! The result is high thanks to a high ratio of 47% of dealers who decided to offer the plug-in hybrid.

“Dealer support has been critical to Outlander PHEV success with wide availability of the vehicle from coast-to-coast. An outstanding 47 per cent of Outlander PHEV sales come from Québec. Top five Outlander PHEV dealers year-to-date in order are Québec Mitsubishi (Québec), Metrotown Mitsubishi (B.C.), St. Hyacinthe Mitsubishi (Québec), Wolfe Mitsubishi (B.C.) and Boisvert Mitsubishi (Québec).”

In November, Mitsubishi sold 299 Outlander PHEV in Canada (17.5% of total volume), while in the U.S. it was just 376 and 4.9% of the volume (3,735 and 3.4% for the 11-months).

Tony Laframboise, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. said:

“Canadians are recognizing that the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is electric and much more helping to establish a new industry high water mark. We see our strongest results in Québec month-after-month. Most Outlander PHEV customers were in gas-only SUVs and cars previously. As the first affordable plug-in hybrid SUV in the market, we’re helping to significantly grow adoption to EV. We are very proud of that,”