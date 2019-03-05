Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer PHEV Gets 43 Miles Of EV Range: Video
A plug-in Mitsubishi for that’s for explorers.
Mitsubishi presents at the Geneva Motor Show the plug-in hybrid SUV for adventurers. Meet the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept – the “new-generation crossover SUV”, which hints at upcoming improvements to the PHEV system known from the Outlander PHEV.
The Japanese manufacturer named the latest concept after the famous ski resort in the central region of Switzerland and equipped it with higher capacity battery pack (without disclosing the exact number). The all-electric range under the WLTP test cycle increased to 70 km (43 miles), which is significantly more than the 45 km (28 miles) in the Outlander PHEV.
With a total range of over 700 km (434 miles) and all-wheel drive, this Mitsubishi could be a perfect choice for journeys out of town and to places with no charging infrastructure.
That’s not the only improvements ], as the Engelberg Tourer Concept has primarily three-row seating and seems pretty spacious with a flat floor. Interesting is the roof box with LED fog lights.
“The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer has been designed as an elegant and functional all-purpose crossover SUV, with bodywork styled to effuse powerfulness and Mitsubishi’s renowned reliability. Enhancing its qualities as an SUV for a more active type of lifestyle, the Engelberg Tourer is fitted with LED fog lamps that are located on an auto-open/close roof box and skid plates for front and rear bumpers. The interior offers generous cabin space for passengers seated in all three rows, with an emphasis on comfort, quality, functionality and attention to detail.”
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept specs:
- all-electric range of 70 km (43 miles) in WLTP cycle
- total cruising range of over 700 km (434 miles) in WLTP cycle
- 2.4-litre petrol engine, specifically designed for the PHEV system
Dendo Drive House (DDH)
Additional feature is bi-directional energy transfer through CHAdeMO inlet – more on that below. Mitsubishi presents the Engelberg Tourer Concept along Dendo Drive House (DDH) energy ecosystem (Vehicle to Home (V2H) type).
DDH combines plug-in cars with bi-directional chargers, home solar and energy storage system and other electrical appliances. Plug-in hybrid cars could improve overall efficiency as well as take role of emergency power source.
Sales of the DDH system to start in Japan and Europe in 2019.
Press release:
MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER MAKES GLOBAL PREMIERE AT 2019 GENEVA MOTOR SHOW
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) is giving the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer new-generation crossover SUV its global premiere at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show. Embodying the “Drive your Ambition” corporate global tagline, the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer uses MMC’s advanced electrification and all-wheel control technologies to raise SUV appeal to a new level.
MMC will also be giving demonstrations of the Dendo Drive House (DDH), a new energy ecosystem allowing owners to generate, store and transfer energy automatically between their cars and the home, enhancing the value of electric vehicles. DDH will be available to customers when they buy an EV/PHEV at a Mitsubishi Motors dealership and is a Vehicle to Home (V2H) based system that MMC plans to start offering in Japan and Europe from 2019.
MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER
Named after the famous ski resort in central region of Switzerland, best known for its panoramic views, well-groomed runs and challenging off-piste skiing and snowboarding, the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer is a Twin Motor, 4WD, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) which delivers high levels of performance in the most challenging weather conditions and on all road surfaces. It combines this with the long cruising range inherent to the PHEV, allowing journeys out of town and to places with no charging infrastructure. Packaged to combine passenger capacity with flexible luggage space, the Engelberg Tourer encourages family and friends to go further together, taking a step beyond anything they have experienced before.
The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer has been designed as an elegant and functional all-purpose crossover SUV, with bodywork styled to effuse powerfulness and Mitsubishi’s renowned reliability. Enhancing its qualities as an SUV for a more active type of lifestyle, the Engelberg Tourer is fitted with LED fog lamps that are located on an auto-open/close roof box and skid plates for front and rear bumpers. The interior offers generous cabin space for passengers seated in all three rows, with an emphasis on comfort, quality, functionality and attention to detail.
The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer uses MMC’s Twin Motor full-time, four-wheel drive system with high-output, high-efficiency motors driving the front and rear axles. Employing knowhow garnered with the Lancer Evolution series, the system uses Active Yaw Control (AYC) to tailor torque split between the front wheels, enhanced by the feeling of acceleration inherent to electric motor drive which delivers maximum torque in an instant. Torque split control between the front wheels improves driving performance to deliver a level of nimble and satisfying handling not expected in this size of car. It also increases stability by reducing wheel slip on unpaved or snow-covered roads to ensure that maximum drive torque is transmitted to the road surface.
These components are used together with MMC’s integrated vehicle behavior control system, Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC), which improves dynamic performance when accelerating, cornering and stopping by controlling the braking force at each wheel and the front and rear motor output.
Its 2.4-litre petrol engine, specifically designed for the PHEV system, not only offers powerful and smooth performance, but in series-hybrid mode can act as a high-output generator to achieve a high regeneration rate, while the larger displacement makes for more refined operation and better fuel efficiency, aided by technologies such as drag-reducing radiator grille shutters.
The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer has an EV cruising range of over 43 miles/70 km (WLTP cycle) and with a fully charged battery and full fuel tank it has a total cruising range of over 434 miles/700 km (WLTP). This means that both driver and passengers can enjoy the smooth, powerful and quiet EV driving experience for longer distances.
Dendo Drive House (DDH)
The Dendo Drive House (DDH) is a packaged system comprising the EV/PHEV, a bi-directional charger, solar panels and home battery which is designed for domestic use. This is a one-stop service available at Mitsubishi dealerships that bundles together the sale, installation and after-care of the system and components.
Customers can reduce fuel costs by using solar panels to generate power during the day for charging EV/PHEV and domestic storage batteries, while at night, they can reduce power costs by using a bi-directional charger to supply power from their EV/PHEV to the home. This also contributes to the creation of a low-carbon society by using the electricity generated by solar panels to power domestic appliances or to provide the power to operate the EV/PHEV.
DDH even provides an emergency power source that can supply power from the EV/PHEV or storage battery to run appliances in the home.
Mitsubishi Motors is working to enhance and convenience customers’ lives through the electrification of vehicles. When moving, Mitsubishi’s electric vehicles respond faithfully to their driver’s intentions but even when parked, they are no less faithful and dependable.
