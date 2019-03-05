Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer PHEV Gets 43 Miles Of EV Range: Video

13 M BY MARK KANE

A plug-in Mitsubishi for that’s for explorers.

Mitsubishi presents at the Geneva Motor Show the plug-in hybrid SUV for adventurers. Meet the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept – the “new-generation crossover SUV”, which hints at upcoming improvements to the PHEV system known from the Outlander PHEV.

The Japanese manufacturer named the latest concept after the famous ski resort in the central region of Switzerland and equipped it with higher capacity battery pack (without disclosing the exact number). The all-electric range under the WLTP test cycle increased to 70 km (43 miles), which is significantly more than the 45 km (28 miles) in the Outlander PHEV.

With a total range of over 700 km (434 miles) and all-wheel drive, this Mitsubishi could be a perfect choice for journeys out of town and to places with no charging infrastructure.

That’s not the only improvements ], as the Engelberg Tourer Concept has primarily three-row seating and seems pretty spacious with a flat floor. Interesting is the roof box with LED fog lights.

“The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer has been designed as an elegant and functional all-purpose crossover SUV, with bodywork styled to effuse powerfulness and Mitsubishi’s renowned reliability. Enhancing its qualities as an SUV for a more active type of lifestyle, the Engelberg Tourer is fitted with LED fog lamps that are located on an auto-open/close roof box and skid plates for front and rear bumpers. The interior offers generous cabin space for passengers seated in all three rows, with an emphasis on comfort, quality, functionality and attention to detail.”

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept specs:

all-electric range of 70 km (43 miles) in WLTP cycle

total cruising range of over 700 km (434 miles) in WLTP cycle

2.4-litre petrol engine, specifically designed for the PHEV system

22 photos

Dendo Drive House (DDH)

Additional feature is bi-directional energy transfer through CHAdeMO inlet – more on that below. Mitsubishi presents the Engelberg Tourer Concept along Dendo Drive House (DDH) energy ecosystem (Vehicle to Home (V2H) type).

DDH combines plug-in cars with bi-directional chargers, home solar and energy storage system and other electrical appliances. Plug-in hybrid cars could improve overall efficiency as well as take role of emergency power source.

Sales of the DDH system to start in Japan and Europe in 2019.

“The Dendo Drive House (DDH) is a packaged system comprising the EV/PHEV, a bi-directional charger, solar panels and home battery which is designed for domestic use. This is a one-stop service available at Mitsubishi dealerships that bundles together the sale, installation and after-care of the system and components.Customers can reduce fuel costs by using solar panels to generate power during the day for charging EV/PHEV and domestic storage batteries, while at night, they can reduce power costs by using a bi-directional charger to supply power from their EV/PHEV to the home. This also contributes to the creation of a low-carbon society by using the electricity generated by solar panels to power domestic appliances or to provide the power to operate the EV/PHEV. DDH even provides an emergency power source that can supply power from the EV/PHEV or storage battery to run appliances in the home.”

Press release: