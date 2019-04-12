Mini’s Survey Reveals Most Americans Are Ok With 75 Miles Of EV Range

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, April 12, 2019. As the popularity and availability of electric vehicles (EV) continues to grow in the U.S., consumers are zeroing in on how they want to use an EV. 63 percent of consumers said the best way to use an EV is for commuting or city driving, according to a new survey MINI USA recently commissioned from market research and business intelligence firm Engine International, Inc. At the same time, 73 percent of consumer surveyed said that battery range of up to 75 miles was sufficient for their daily use.
At the other end of the spectrum, the survey found that there is a need for additional consumer education around EVs, especially when it comes to charging technology and maximizing electric mobility solutions. Nearly three-quarters (74 percent) of consumers surveyed did not know where their nearest EV charging station was located. At the same time company data shows that 80 percent of EV owners tend to charge their cars at home.
When consumers were asked to choose an acceptable amount of time it should take to charge an EV, the most common answer (28 percent) was ‘‘I don’t know” followed by “30 minutes” (25 percent).
“It is important for us as a brand to understand how consumers want to use their electric vehicles, and what they know and don’t know about them as we move closer to the launch of the MINI Cooper S E electric vehicle in the U.S.,” said Andrew Cutler, Head of Corporate Communications, MINI USA. “The more intelligence we gather, the more we can educate consumers about the many benefits of electric mobility and what MINI has to offer in the new MINI Cooper S E electric vehicle coming in early 2020.”
Overall, two-thirds (66 percent) of consumers surveyed believe that EVs are for early adopters, underscoring the need to raise mainstream awareness around EV technology. This finding may also explain that while Federal Tax Credits on EVs certainly incentivize consumers to purchase an EV, there is still a subset of the population that is making the choice to purchase an EV based on factors beyond incentives.
Survey Methodology
The General Population survey was conducted among a sample of 1,004 adults comprising 502 men and 502 women 18 years of age and older on behalf of MINI USA. The online omnibus studies were conducted from March 21 – 24, 2019.
13 Comments on "Mini’s Survey Reveals Most Americans Are Ok With 75 Miles Of EV Range"
I would like to see the actual questions.
75 miles AER……….LMAO
“73 percent of consumer surveyed said that battery range of up to 75 miles was sufficient for their daily use”
Gives enough context that the question was around daily commute.
Looks like the Mini SE will be competing with the 2011 Nissan Leaf.
Same here…because I am sure one of the questions was not “Would you spend more than $30k an EV that only offered 75 miles of range?”
This is an outcome when the manufacturer pays another company to do a survey for them. The outcome will always be what the manufacturer paid for.BMW is just sad that they are still trying to push a tiny 75-mile range EV on the public in 2020.
It’s true. If the Marquee de Sade commissioned a survey it would state that 75% of people liked being tortured:
I recently bought a 2011 Leaf SL with 9 battery bars. I find it’s comfortable 50 mile range very useful (seriously). The guessometer is stupid and, as far as I can tell there is no way to accurately see the SOC of the battery but it goes quite far after the twelve bar battery gauge gets to zero (I drove it around my neighborhood to nothing one time to see). It cost me $3,500 including $270 for a second key and is worth every penny (maybe more). I am actually amazed by how little power the A/C uses; heat is another story but it’s one button defogger works quickly.
I have coached countless people to do this exact thing for a daily commuter.
Yes! Used short-range EVs are AWESOME cars for commuter vehicles. But you paid $3,500….I suspect that MINI is probably gonna try to sell this for $30,000. That’s a tough sell, IMHO.
75 miles is fine but if you consider that EV’s charge the fastest between 10%-60%, you need to double that and add a 10% bottom buffer. Also 75 miles will force people to charge to near full and cause rapid degradation. 150 is optimal and more than that is good gravy.
Ugh! That’s because people are stuck in a mindset of assuming EVs are just golf-carts.
Look, if you sell this for $20K or so then fine. But 120 miles is a tough sell for the people that can get the Model 3, LEAF, and other cars with 200+ miles of range.
(BTW, this is why I’ve said the MINI is not good EV candidate. Terrible aerodynamics.)
This has been a bit depressing lately seeing the Audi come in with weak specs, Tesla raising prices, and MINI coming in with this short range. Seems like EVs are taking a step backwards. 🙁
We seriously need to see the question format, because if this survey were accurate, sales of EVs with >=75mi range would be far more than they are.
I mean, in a hypothetical world where charging stations were as plentiful as gas stations and you could refill 75mi of range in 2 minutes or less (like you can with gasoline), I guess 75mi of range would be acceptable? But that reality is so far removed from our own that the premise is useless.
As a 2015 Leaf owner, I disagree.
Meh. I have 1 car, one. Not three. So my one car needs to be able to cover most of my use cases. And 75 miles (120km) will definitely not cut it. I think BMW really wants me to buy a VW ID.
They should have put a tattoo on the 75 mi car ev like the one on my chest.
“Do Not Resuscitate.”