Tesla Model 3 Sales Almost Matched Renault ZOE In France In March

Tesla Model 3 sales in Europe exceed 10,000 and counting

France (after Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden) is another European country where Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019 was in the four-digit range.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), Model 3 registrations amounted to 1,153 (25% of all BEVs).

Model 3’s result was the 2nd highest for BEVs, just behind the usual winner Renault ZOE (1,254).

The full report for France will be available later this month, so stay tuned.

Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:

Norway – 5,315

Netherlands – 2,195

France – 1,153

Sweden – 1,005

Spain – 396

Total in those countries: 10,064 (we are awaiting data from other countries)