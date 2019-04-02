Tesla Model 3 Sales Almost Matched Renault ZOE In France In March
France (after Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden) is another European country where Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019 was in the four-digit range.
According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), Model 3 registrations amounted to 1,153 (25% of all BEVs).
Model 3’s result was the 2nd highest for BEVs, just behind the usual winner Renault ZOE (1,254).
The full report for France will be available later this month, so stay tuned.
Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:
- Norway – 5,315
- Netherlands – 2,195
- France – 1,153
- Sweden – 1,005
- Spain – 396
- Total in those countries: 10,064 (we are awaiting data from other countries)
🇫🇷 1,153 #Telsa #Model3 registered in France in March
Model 3 mix of total BEV electric car registrations in March: 25%
Top selling BEV model in France remained Renault Zoe: 1,254
CCFA
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) April 1, 2019
20 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Sales Almost Matched Renault ZOE In France In March"
What were the Tesla Model 3 delivery numbers in Belgium in March 2019?
550
Good for Tesla. And good for EV adoption in general. But do we need every 2nd article to be about Model 3 sales? Let’s not turn this into a Model 3 fan site.
It’s Tesla sales day. Can’t change that. It’s massive. If we stopped that, we’d be closing up shop here. Just reality.
Fortunately, we published 33 articles yesterday, which is about three times as many as any of our rival sites. Many of those are not about Tesla. We are the only EV site left that still covers everything else, although Tesla gets more coverage than all others just due to it being the leader overall. If we didn’t cover the Tesla stories, we would have to cut budgets. But, it allows us to cover news that gets almost zero views, like charging and battery-related info, ev education, and a multitude of global brands.
If we wanted to, we could cover another 20 Tesla stories a day. There’s a lot we don’t cover, to make time and room for everything else, and sadly, it substantially diminishes our traffic. But, we refuse to be a Tesla-only site, but rather an EV site in general.
The Tesla Model 3 is the most popular EV model in 2019.
Do you agree with that statement?
It’s good to have more and more contenders in the market.
One thing to notice is that there are only two BEV cars in the top 100.
The Model 3 is the 77th with 1554 registered and the Zoé is the 33rd with 4225 registered since beginning of January.
My hope of ~40,000 sales for the hole 2019 will probably be beaten with more and more new BEV cars.
The new ZOE and the e208 will be released later this year. The long awaited VW ID3 will also come this year. The 40.000 target shouldn’t be difficult to reach.
Isn’t the current Zoe about to be replaced with a new model?
If so, the two cars are at totally opposite ends of their production life in Europe and with the Model 3 being the new kid on the block there are a lot of 3yr old reservations that need fulfilling. When that is done we shall see what the steady state demand for it really is.
Model 3 is considered quite a large car in France. Too large for many.
Model 3 is considered large for most of Western Europe really.
You can say that again ! I sweat profusely each time I have to park this behemoth (in regards to all the cars I have driven so far)… I am lucky I never had enough to buy a TMS, or my parking slot would have been utterly useless.
Model 3 was also the best selling EV in Italy (even if overall EV sales are realky low).
Model 3 : 232
Leaf : 96
Zoe : 68
http://www.unrae.it/dati-statistici/immatricolazioni/4545/top-10-per-alimentazione-marzo-2019
@ Manuel
I think that there will be about 18,000 Tesla Model 3 deliveries in Europe in Q1 2019.
What do you think about that?
20,000-22,000 for Q1 in Europe
Tesla sol around 3.700 Model 3 in Feb
For March they will reach 16,000 easily