March 2019 U.S. EV Sales Continue The Trend, Barely Exceeding 2018

Model-3---Red-Driving-Sunset-1920

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We report another year-over-year rise in U.S. EV sales, but it’s marginal.

Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, we report a total of 27,628 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in March, compared to last year’s 26,443 and last month’s 16,864. While the increase is minimal, it’s an increase nonetheless. Tesla has accounted for much of the large overall U.S. EV sales numbers for several months now. Meanwhile, many other EVs are seeing lackluster sales. With Tesla delivering more of its cars to overseas markets, we anticipated the lack of massive growth, at least early in the year.

As the year moves on and Tesla streamlines its Model 3 delivery schedule, gains should be more notable. However, we assume we’ll continue to see a focus on global deliveries in the first few months of each quarter, followed by a substantial domestic delivery push in the last month. In addition, Tesla announced the launch of its $35,000 Standard Model 3 last week, which will only be sold in the U.S. initially. Sales of this variant should ramp up in the coming months.

Tesla sold 14,625 EVs in the U.S. in March 2019, based on our estimates. Last March, that number came in at 10,020. To put it in perspective, Tesla sales in March 2019 accounted for over half of all plug in sales (27,628) on our shores. According to our research, Tesla delivered 10,175 Model 3 sedans, 2,275 Model S vehicles, and 2,175 Model X crossovers in the U.S. this March.

As you can clearly see, month-over-month sales are not a metric that paints the real picture. This is precisely why all other automakers report year-over-year gains or losses in addition to why several automakers are moving to quarterly sales reports. Little attention is paid to whether or not other OEMs have month-over-month gains or losses. Added to this, the first quarter of each year is historically lower for automotive sales than the fourth quarter. This doesn’t just apply to Tesla or other EV sales. With that being said, year-over-year sales are skewed for Tesla as well, since the company was in a completely different position in Q1 2018 with regard to vehicle production and the global Model 3 situation.

Honda made notable strides in 2018 with its Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. It outsold its number one rival — the Toyota Prius Prime — in October and December. Moving into 2019, January and February brought two more wins for the Clarity PHEV. In March, it appears Prime sales have topped Clarity sales. However, sadly, Toyota has stopped reporting Pruis model splits, so we only have an estimate of Primes delivered. According to our research, Toyota sold 1,820 Primes in the U.S. in March, compared to 1,416 total Honda Clarity vehicles.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV also eclipsed the 1,000-mark last month. In fact, deliveries shot up to some 2,166, according to our estimates. Other chart toppers for March include the Nissan LEAF with a respectable 1,314 copies sold, as well as the Chevrolet Volt, at 1,230 estimated deliveries. The Volkswagen e-Golf took us by surprise last month, with an unexpected 581 U.S. deliveries.

So, which month this year will be the first to join our top five list? Let us know your guess in the comment section.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

  1. December 2018 – 49,900
  2. September 2018 – 44,544
  3. November 2018 – 42,588
  4. August 2018 – 36,347
  5. October 2018 – 34,074

We’ll close out the month with the usual final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from March 2019

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

  1. Tesla* – 14,625
  2. General Motors* – 3,399
  3. Toyota* – 1,820
  4. Honda – 1,416
  5. BMW Group – 1,147

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In March*

  1. BEV – 19,496
  2. PHEV – 8,132

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as Toyota Prius (Prime) and BMW i3 (BEV + REx)  splits, and multiple automakers refusing to provide information related to individual EV sales.

2019 U.S. EV SALESJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDECTOTAL
Tesla Model 3650057501017522,425
Chevrolet Bolt EV925122521664,316
Toyota Prius Prime*1123120518204,148
Tesla Model X77590021753,850
Honda Clarity PHEV*1192121313113,716
Tesla Model S72562522753,625
Nissan LEAF  71765413142,685
Chevrolet Volt*67561512302,520
Ford Fusion Energi*5575736851,815
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid**4365893831,408
BMW 530e*3764144361,226
Kia Niro PHEV*2795052301,014
BMW i3 (BEV + REx)  255350359964
Volkswagen e-Golf  164118581863
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV133157341631
BMW 330e*216185175576
Jaguar I-Pace*  210186179575
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid*150160195505
Audi A3 Sportback e-tron*17521045430
Mercedes C350e*140145135420
Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV*95105155355
Mercedes GLC 350e*7472175321
Volvo XC60 PHEV*90100125315
Mercedes GLE 550e*9295110297
Porsche Cayenne S-E*6595115275
Honda Clarity BEV*  786892238
smart ED  835890231
Hyundai IONIQ PHEV*735494221
Fiat 500e**  728733192
BMW i8234791161
Mini Countryman SE PHEV*506345158
Hyundai Kona Electric*016127143
BMWX5 xDrive 40e*713826135
Volvo S90 T8 PHEV*354555135
Hyundai IONIQ EV34322894
Hyundai Sonata PHEV*471782
Kia Optima PHEV*3011849
Mercedes S550e*8102240
BMW 740e*6141535
Cadillac CT6 PHEV*81312
Mercedes B250e  1203
Kia Soul EV0123
2019 U.S. Sales Totals16,71516,86427,62800000000061,207
2018 U.S. Sales Totals12,00916,84526,44319,62324,30725,02929,59836,34744,54434,07442,58849,900361,307
2019 Worldwide Sales*159,468111,541271,009
2018 Worldwide Sales*82,00081,000141,000128,450159,346160,894144,975175,362206,500214,800237,553286,3672,018,247

Above – 2019 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers. *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals. ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.

Categories: Chevrolet, Honda, Nissan, Sales, Tesla, Toyota

Leave a Reply

12 Comments on "March 2019 U.S. EV Sales Continue The Trend, Barely Exceeding 2018"

newest oldest most voted
Jean-François Morissette

@Steven Considering many of your numbers are now estimates (unfortunately), can we really affirm that there is still growth? It seems that for February and March the progression could be within a margin of error on your estimates, no?

Nevertheless, this is really sad to see so little growth in the US market in 2019…

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

With most automakers not reporting, it’s all we can do. There has been talk about doing away with the sales reporting completely, for this reason. But, people have come to expect it, so we push on!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Bruce Sanders

The information and effort to produce is appreciated.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

Thanks, Bruce. This month was a toughy!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Common Sense

Globally sales are growing quite fast, and battery prices continue to fall. EV sales will take off in the US when they become competitive with a similar ICE model.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo

Can we PLEASE stop paying attention to unadjusted stats from sequential time periods? There’s a reason why professional statisticians don’t do that without adjusting them for historical patterns, e.g. cars sales stink in Q1: They’re useless.

We often see the term SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rate) used with car sales and other economic data. For a decent overview, see: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/saar.asp

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TwoVolts

Prediction: 2019 US sales will roughly keep pace with 2018 through the first half of the year – but will fall below the levels seen in 2018 in the 2nd half when the Model 3 ramp-up dominated the US sales numbers. We are entering the phase of the EV revolution where a US automaker (Tesla) is leading the revolution – but its host country (the US) will trail the rest of the world in EV acceptance. Tesla needs to do exactly what it is doing – focusing on growing and building outside the US.

US policy makers are hopelessly under the sway of large oil interests, and I don’t see that changing any time soon. The US would rather fight wars in the Middle East and launch coups in places like Venezuela than develop serious policies to convert to a renewable energy future. The GOP is worse than the Dems – but both parties are to blame.

Vote Up14-1Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
MN_Electric

Hi there–have you now officially removed the Focus Electric and C-Max Energi from the sales chart? I think they were still included in there last month, but I know they are discontinued. Can we expect any more sales or have the very last been sold? Thanks!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
FabianMarco

A few days ago Steven said that they will kick them out of the scoreboard when there are no sales in march (after zero sales in january and february).
Even if there should be some sales in the coming months again they will be a rounding error.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

Precisely.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

As far as we understand, they are all sold. However, Ford is no longer reporting monthly sales or supplying us with EV splits.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
F150 Brian

We need some real volume from something other than the Model 3.
For US EV sales, it is likely that we will see negative growth YoY for the second half of the year because US deliveries of Model 3 are naturally lower given international deliveries, and no one is stepping up to cover the void.
Also sad to see the flagship Model S US sales lagging (3625 vs 5300 Q1 YoY)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago