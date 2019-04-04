March 2019 U.S. EV Sales Continue The Trend, Barely Exceeding 2018
We report another year-over-year rise in U.S. EV sales, but it’s marginal.
Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, we report a total of 27,628 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in March, compared to last year’s 26,443 and last month’s 16,864. While the increase is minimal, it’s an increase nonetheless. Tesla has accounted for much of the large overall U.S. EV sales numbers for several months now. Meanwhile, many other EVs are seeing lackluster sales. With Tesla delivering more of its cars to overseas markets, we anticipated the lack of massive growth, at least early in the year.
As the year moves on and Tesla streamlines its Model 3 delivery schedule, gains should be more notable. However, we assume we’ll continue to see a focus on global deliveries in the first few months of each quarter, followed by a substantial domestic delivery push in the last month. In addition, Tesla announced the launch of its $35,000 Standard Model 3 last week, which will only be sold in the U.S. initially. Sales of this variant should ramp up in the coming months.
Tesla sold 14,625 EVs in the U.S. in March 2019, based on our estimates. Last March, that number came in at 10,020. To put it in perspective, Tesla sales in March 2019 accounted for over half of all plug in sales (27,628) on our shores. According to our research, Tesla delivered 10,175 Model 3 sedans, 2,275 Model S vehicles, and 2,175 Model X crossovers in the U.S. this March.
As you can clearly see, month-over-month sales are not a metric that paints the real picture. This is precisely why all other automakers report year-over-year gains or losses in addition to why several automakers are moving to quarterly sales reports. Little attention is paid to whether or not other OEMs have month-over-month gains or losses. Added to this, the first quarter of each year is historically lower for automotive sales than the fourth quarter. This doesn’t just apply to Tesla or other EV sales. With that being said, year-over-year sales are skewed for Tesla as well, since the company was in a completely different position in Q1 2018 with regard to vehicle production and the global Model 3 situation.
Honda made notable strides in 2018 with its Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. It outsold its number one rival — the Toyota Prius Prime — in October and December. Moving into 2019, January and February brought two more wins for the Clarity PHEV. In March, it appears Prime sales have topped Clarity sales. However, sadly, Toyota has stopped reporting Pruis model splits, so we only have an estimate of Primes delivered. According to our research, Toyota sold 1,820 Primes in the U.S. in March, compared to 1,416 total Honda Clarity vehicles.
The Chevrolet Bolt EV also eclipsed the 1,000-mark last month. In fact, deliveries shot up to some 2,166, according to our estimates. Other chart toppers for March include the Nissan LEAF with a respectable 1,314 copies sold, as well as the Chevrolet Volt, at 1,230 estimated deliveries. The Volkswagen e-Golf took us by surprise last month, with an unexpected 581 U.S. deliveries.
Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):
- December 2018 – 49,900
- September 2018 – 44,544
- November 2018 – 42,588
- August 2018 – 36,347
- October 2018 – 34,074
We’ll close out the month with the usual final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.
Other Statistical Points of Interest from March 2019
Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:
- Tesla* – 14,625
- General Motors* – 3,399
- Toyota* – 1,820
- Honda – 1,416
- BMW Group – 1,147
Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In March*
- BEV – 19,496
- PHEV – 8,132
*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as Toyota Prius (Prime) and BMW i3 (BEV + REx) splits, and multiple automakers refusing to provide information related to individual EV sales.
|2019 U.S. EV SALES
|JAN
|FEB
|MAR
|APR
|MAY
|JUN
|JUL
|AUG
|SEP
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|TOTAL
|Tesla Model 3*
|6500
|5750
|10175
|22,425
|Chevrolet Bolt EV*
|925
|1225
|2166
|4,316
|Toyota Prius Prime*
|1123
|1205
|1820
|4,148
|Tesla Model X*
|775
|900
|2175
|3,850
|Honda Clarity PHEV*
|1192
|1213
|1311
|3,716
|Tesla Model S*
|725
|625
|2275
|3,625
|Nissan LEAF
|717
|654
|1314
|2,685
|Chevrolet Volt*
|675
|615
|1230
|2,520
|Ford Fusion Energi*
|557
|573
|685
|1,815
|Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid**
|436
|589
|383
|1,408
|BMW 530e*
|376
|414
|436
|1,226
|Kia Niro PHEV*
|279
|505
|230
|1,014
|BMW i3 (BEV + REx)
|255
|350
|359
|964
|Volkswagen e-Golf
|164
|118
|581
|863
|Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
|133
|157
|341
|631
|BMW 330e*
|216
|185
|175
|576
|Jaguar I-Pace*
|210
|186
|179
|575
|Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid*
|150
|160
|195
|505
|Audi A3 Sportback e-tron*
|175
|210
|45
|430
|Mercedes C350e*
|140
|145
|135
|420
|Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV*
|95
|105
|155
|355
|Mercedes GLC 350e*
|74
|72
|175
|321
|Volvo XC60 PHEV*
|90
|100
|125
|315
|Mercedes GLE 550e*
|92
|95
|110
|297
|Porsche Cayenne S-E*
|65
|95
|115
|275
|Honda Clarity BEV*
|78
|68
|92
|238
|smart ED
|83
|58
|90
|231
|Hyundai IONIQ PHEV*
|73
|54
|94
|221
|Fiat 500e**
|72
|87
|33
|192
|BMW i8
|23
|47
|91
|161
|Mini Countryman SE PHEV*
|50
|63
|45
|158
|Hyundai Kona Electric*
|0
|16
|127
|143
|BMWX5 xDrive 40e*
|71
|38
|26
|135
|Volvo S90 T8 PHEV*
|35
|45
|55
|135
|Hyundai IONIQ EV*
|34
|32
|28
|94
|Hyundai Sonata PHEV*
|4
|71
|7
|82
|Kia Optima PHEV*
|30
|11
|8
|49
|Mercedes S550e*
|8
|10
|22
|40
|BMW 740e*
|6
|14
|15
|35
|Cadillac CT6 PHEV*
|8
|1
|3
|12
|Mercedes B250e
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Kia Soul EV*
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2019 U.S. Sales Totals
|16,715
|16,864
|27,628
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61,207
|2018 U.S. Sales Totals
|12,009
|16,845
|26,443
|19,623
|24,307
|25,029
|29,598
|36,347
|44,544
|34,074
|42,588
|49,900
|361,307
|2019 Worldwide Sales*
|159,468
|111,541
|271,009
|2018 Worldwide Sales*
|82,000
|81,000
|141,000
|128,450
|159,346
|160,894
|144,975
|175,362
|206,500
|214,800
|237,553
|286,367
|2,018,247
Above – 2019 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers. *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals. ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.
12 Comments on "March 2019 U.S. EV Sales Continue The Trend, Barely Exceeding 2018"
@Steven Considering many of your numbers are now estimates (unfortunately), can we really affirm that there is still growth? It seems that for February and March the progression could be within a margin of error on your estimates, no?
Nevertheless, this is really sad to see so little growth in the US market in 2019…
With most automakers not reporting, it’s all we can do. There has been talk about doing away with the sales reporting completely, for this reason. But, people have come to expect it, so we push on!
The information and effort to produce is appreciated.
Thanks, Bruce. This month was a toughy!
Globally sales are growing quite fast, and battery prices continue to fall. EV sales will take off in the US when they become competitive with a similar ICE model.
Can we PLEASE stop paying attention to unadjusted stats from sequential time periods? There’s a reason why professional statisticians don’t do that without adjusting them for historical patterns, e.g. cars sales stink in Q1: They’re useless.
We often see the term SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rate) used with car sales and other economic data. For a decent overview, see: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/saar.asp
Prediction: 2019 US sales will roughly keep pace with 2018 through the first half of the year – but will fall below the levels seen in 2018 in the 2nd half when the Model 3 ramp-up dominated the US sales numbers. We are entering the phase of the EV revolution where a US automaker (Tesla) is leading the revolution – but its host country (the US) will trail the rest of the world in EV acceptance. Tesla needs to do exactly what it is doing – focusing on growing and building outside the US.
US policy makers are hopelessly under the sway of large oil interests, and I don’t see that changing any time soon. The US would rather fight wars in the Middle East and launch coups in places like Venezuela than develop serious policies to convert to a renewable energy future. The GOP is worse than the Dems – but both parties are to blame.
Hi there–have you now officially removed the Focus Electric and C-Max Energi from the sales chart? I think they were still included in there last month, but I know they are discontinued. Can we expect any more sales or have the very last been sold? Thanks!
A few days ago Steven said that they will kick them out of the scoreboard when there are no sales in march (after zero sales in january and february).
Even if there should be some sales in the coming months again they will be a rounding error.
Precisely.
As far as we understand, they are all sold. However, Ford is no longer reporting monthly sales or supplying us with EV splits.
We need some real volume from something other than the Model 3.
For US EV sales, it is likely that we will see negative growth YoY for the second half of the year because US deliveries of Model 3 are naturally lower given international deliveries, and no one is stepping up to cover the void.
Also sad to see the flagship Model S US sales lagging (3625 vs 5300 Q1 YoY)