Tesla Sales Almost Equal Porsche In Germany In March 2019

33 M BY MARK KANE

About 0.7% of car sales in Germany were Teslas

Thanks to volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3, in March new car registrations of Tesla in Germany increased 453% year-over-year to a new all-time record of 2,367.

We don’t know the exact numbers yet (full report is coming later this month), but it seems that more than 2,000 Model 3 were delivered.

The result of 2,367 cars is not only a significant 0.7% of the overall German market, but also close to the 2,723 registrations noted by Porsche (down 9.5%). It seems that the first serious bridgehead was conquered and now Tesla has a chance to expand.

Here are few brands that Tesla beat in Germany past month:

Jaguar – 987

Jeep – 1,779

Honda – 1,858

Land Rover – 2,222

Source: Bloomberg, KBA