Tesla Sales Almost Equal Porsche In Germany In March 2019
About 0.7% of car sales in Germany were Teslas
Thanks to volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3, in March new car registrations of Tesla in Germany increased 453% year-over-year to a new all-time record of 2,367.
We don’t know the exact numbers yet (full report is coming later this month), but it seems that more than 2,000 Model 3 were delivered.
The result of 2,367 cars is not only a significant 0.7% of the overall German market, but also close to the 2,723 registrations noted by Porsche (down 9.5%). It seems that the first serious bridgehead was conquered and now Tesla has a chance to expand.
Here are few brands that Tesla beat in Germany past month:
- Jaguar – 987
- Jeep – 1,779
- Honda – 1,858
- Land Rover – 2,222
Source: Bloomberg, KBA
2 Comments on "Tesla Sales Almost Equal Porsche In Germany In March 2019"
So, by June, the Folks in Germany should be both Noticing this Foreign Brand in more places, and getting additional Choices to buy! If not yet then, the Base Model, maybe Tesla will offer them the RWD Long Range & Mid Range Choices, for 3-6 Months, before bringing the Standard and Standard Plus variants there!
Could take a few More Leading Spots, above these first Four!
The market share of pure electric cars alone was 1.9% in March.
Together with the conventional hybrids and plug-in hybrids, the market share was 7%.
With all the new EVs coming to europe in the next years, market share should sky rocket soon.