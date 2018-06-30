Lithium Mine 150 Miles From Tesla Gigafactory To Break Ground Soon
9 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ 14
Tesla could find itself neighboring one of the largest concentrated supplies of lithium carbonate in the world less than ten years from now
Breaking the 7,000 per week production levels for the Model 3, Model S and Model X might not be the only great news Tesla is about to receive. A plan is brewing to build a massive Lithium Carbohydrate mine, located just 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada.
If opened, this mine would headline the growth in the world’s Lithium Carbonate supply by more than 15% as early as 2022 – when compared to 2018 numbers – and continue to build up to an increase of over 20% by year 2026, massively enhancing the available quantity of this much-coveted mineral for the battery industry.
Currently, estimates made by scientists in the early 2010s show that any given high-quality lithium-ion battery would be expected to require 4.4-6.6lbs (2-3 kilograms) of lithium carbonate per kWh of final capacity. In some cases, the absolute physical minimum to create 1 kWh of capacity may be closer to just 0.88lbs (0.4 kilograms). Currently, Tesla’s Gigafactory has set a 35 GWh production goal for 2018, meaning that this single factory will need between 60,000 and 85,000 tons of lithium carbonate annually, just to satisfy their own battery production needs alone.
Behind the study for this new Lithium Carbonate mine is a company known as Lithium Americas, who conservatively estimate the groundbreaking ceremony in their prospective Northern Nevada Li2CO3 mine could be made as early as the end of 2020. They have also stated that they would aim to push the annual production rate to an impressive 30,000 metric tons of the basic Li-ion battery raw material in just 21 months after that. The company aims to double the output to 60,000 metric tons in just six years, which would then be set as the maximum annual lithium carbonate output for the mine in question.
Global Lithium-Ion raw material production is peaking to all-time highs
Right now, the entire global supply of lithium carbonate is expected to peak at ~250,000 tons in 2018, coming after an impressive year-on-year production growth of a 21.5% when compared to 2016. Additionally, just the demands set by Tesla Motors this year alone could easily consume at least 25-30% of the entire global production levels, necessitating a new source of raw materials and this mine could just be the answer to that problem.
Below you’ll find a rather good visualization of how Lithium Carbonate is mined to produce EV battery packs.
Source: Teslarati
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
14 Comments on "Lithium Mine 150 Miles From Tesla Gigafactory To Break Ground Soon"
I wonder if the Tesla Model Y will have its Panasonic batteries lithium sourced from this “gigafactory adjacent ” mine in 2021?
Same here, might be prudent for them to market it that way though.
Is this the Silver Peak, NV mine?
NO…..
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Silver+Peak,+NV/Thacker+Pass,+Nevada/@39.6403203,-122.7301975,6z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m14!4m13!1m5!1m1!1s0x80be998255daf4bb:0xff5564b360df52de!2m2!1d-117.6348148!2d37.7549309!1m5!1m1!1s0x54b4de728714d627:0x87a76d8380de6e14!2m2!1d-118.0729281!2d41.6998969!3e0
http://lithiumamericas.com/companies/lithium-nevada/
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Thacker+Pass/@41.672531,-118.1622749,18493m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x54b4de728714d627:0x87a76d8380de6e14!8m2!3d41.6998969!4d-118.0729281
Lets see how long it will take for the environmentalists to start protests and endless lawsuits to cancel the project or at least delay it 10-20 years like they always do. Or will this time destroying the earth will be OK in order to save the planet?
You didn’t watch the video, did you?
What earth is being destroyed? This mine does much more to save the earth.
This is Nevada, not California…
So, they mine the Lithium carbonate then send it to China to have them use their coal power, refine it to a high quality Li2CO3? Then send it back across the ocean to Nevada,ot are they considering processing it in the US?
Good question and we’ll definitely inquire into that whole idea.
Great way to redeploy those rail assets currently used to haul coal. Um . . . . I meant “clean” coal.
Tesla can plan solar operated mining. Solar rail. Solar refining. To shut the critics up.
I’m confused I thought Lithium Carbonate was silvery in color and salt is white so what’s in the railcar. If there drilling holes in the earth and extracting lithium to put in ponds to let the sun evaporate the water in sounds a lot less harmful to the environment than strip mining or coal mining. Also with the amount of sun isolating the lithium electrolytically could be down using solar panels to provide the power. It’s interesting the little I know about it makes me thing the finding it is harder the extracting it. Disclaimer and I really don’t know much about it.
Looks like coal to me.