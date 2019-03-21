  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. How About A Lighter Tesla Model 3? Seems It May Be In The Cards

How About A Lighter Tesla Model 3? Seems It May Be In The Cards

30 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 3

Electric car are inherently heavy, but Tesla may change that.

If you follow the segment, you well know by now that mainstream publications — and especially those that deal with the stock market and financial data — are increasingly negative when it comes to Tesla. This clear observation has proven even more true since the Model 3 has graced our presence.

It seems, no matter what the Silicon Valley automaker does, or plans to do, it’s just more fuel for further criticism. However, unlike CNBC, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, LA Times, etc., Bloomberg has always tended to bounce around between “hot” and “cold” when Tesla is involved.

Additional Tesla News:
Tesla Increases Pricing On Most Cars, But Just By A Bit
Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Race Audi TT, RWD Model 3
In 20 Days Of March, Tesla Delivered Over 2,500 Model 3 In Norway

With all of that being said, it’s nice to see Bloomberg post another, rather informative and interesting Tesla article without a negative headline. The publication writes: “Tesla Is Looking Into Ways to Lighten the Model 3, Supplier Says.” Wait, it doesn’t say “Tesla may lighten Model 3 in an effort to not go bankrupt?”

All jokes aside, this may be a huge deal for Tesla and the EV industry as a whole. Batteries are heavy and there’s no doubt that extra weight means less efficiency and reduced range. Not to mention, some ride and handling issues that — while they’re already fantastic in the Model 3 — could still be improved dramatically. This is especially true if the updates could make their way into the Tesla Model S and Model X.

According to this Bloomberg report, Tesla may be rethinking the design of its Model 3 to shed even more weight. This information comes via a Tesla supplier.

More specifically, Tesla supplier Shiloh Industries Inc. told Bloomberg that Tesla is working with it to figure out how to further lighten the Model 3. Chief Executive Officer for Shiloh Ramzi Hermiz said currently his company is more involved with the Model S and Model X. However, Tesla reached out to him in an effort to better improve the Model 3. He told Bloomberg:

As they’ve gotten out through the launch, now they go back and look at some alternatives to help on the design.

Can you even imagine a more agile and efficient Tesla Model 3? How about a Model S or X that are lighter and more nimble? We can only hope!

Categories: Tesla

Tags:

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "How About A Lighter Tesla Model 3? Seems It May Be In The Cards"

newest oldest most voted
Get Real

Continuous improvement is in their DNA.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
CS

Seems inevitable that through the years as battery energy density increases that at some point reduced number of batteries/cells will be necessary to achieve the target range so overall vehicle weight will go down. Just a matter of time…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Fred

Sandy Munro already mentioned that if they’d outsource the body and interior of the 3, he reccons they could shave as much as 100kg off it. That seems like a tall order to me, but you never know. You get all sorts of claims, but the tasting’s in the pudding.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago