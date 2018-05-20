Kia Niro EV Gets Range Rating Of Over 300 Miles
Kia has just revealed that its Niro EV electric crossover travels more than 300 miles per charge.
That’s a hugely impressive figure, which is largely due to the efficiency of the electric vehicles offered by both Kia and partner Hyundai.
With just 64-kWh of battery capacity on board, exceeding 300 miles was not expected. Officially, the Niro EV is rated at 301 miles WLTP. It’s EPA rating has not been released, but it will be a slightly lower figure.
For comparison purposes, the Hyundai Kona Electric is rated at exactly 300 miles WLTP (though we still see it listed at 292), so the Niro EV trumps it by a single mile.
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric will be available in the U.S. soon and offers an impressive EPA-rated 258 miles of range. So, figure a mile or two more for the Niro EV when it gets official EPA figures. Let’s say 260 miles
At 260 miles, the Niro EV will be the longest range electric car offered in the U.S. without a Tesla badge, a title currently held by the Kona Electric.
The Niro EV should be available in the U.S. in early 2019.
The all-new Kia e-Niro will make its European debut at the Paris Motor Show and will go on sale in Europe at the end of 2018.
In addition to the 64-kWh battery, a cheaper 39.2-kWh version of the Niro EV will be offered at a later date. Range for this version hasn’t been released yet.
The 64-kWh version of the Niro EV features the ability to charge from empty to 80% in only 54 minutes. The car scoots to 62 mph in 7.8 seconds.
Back to the topic of efficiency, the Niro EV gets equipped with regenerative braking, Coasting Guide Control (CGC), and Predictive Energy Control (PEC). Kia stated this in regards to these systems:
“The technologies enable drivers to recharge the battery pack and maximize vehicle range when coasting or braking.”
“CGC and PEC are linked to the navigation system and account for upcoming corners and topographic changes, suggesting when drivers could coast in order to harvest additional energy.”
Kia has yet to publish full pricing info for the Niro EV.
Misleading theadline.. if it is really 260 mi EPa range can you not say over 300mi or at least put WLTP next to that?
I think it’s a fair headline.
Do we know what the Bolt gets under WLTP? I expect it’s somewhere around 270 miles…
Why is the American EPAs method supposed to be the default standard over WLTP – Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure?
Tunnel vision. Half the traffic to this site is from outside the USA.
Who uses miles outside of the US?
The UK!
Well, stop it and get with the program already! 😉
The EPA has proven its real life drive accuracy. Could not care less about the other standards.
As a European, I still look at EPA range, not the useless WLTP figures.
Seriously….all the automakers need to be treated fairly. But giving different range numbers from different rating systems is unfair to American companies since the get their first rating from EPA and others get ratings from less accurate & more generous rating systems.
Just add 3 or 4 letters…..300 miles WLTP range, 333 miles EPA range, etc. It’s not hard and it can even be done in headlines.
Precisely! Adding “EPA”, or “WLTP”, Won’t exceed “Headline Length Limits”, or “Spoil” the read!
The Niro is looking better and better. Basically the same size as the Leaf, but with better cargo storage (wider and more rectangular), and now a really good range rating, and a price that’s far below I-Pace, e-Tron, and Model X. They will sell as many of these as they care to make.
And a very good active thermo management system on the battery and power train.
Anyone know if the Kona EV use a similar thermal management system?
@Marcel Guldemond said: “The Niro is looking better and better. Basically the same size as the Leaf, but with better cargo storage..”
Certainly Leaf is in danger of loosing some sales to Niro. Niro has better range & better sleek exterior looks… but Niro interior looks outdated… way too cluttered with knobs, dails, & switches.
The car looks good but as long as they produce ridiculously low volumes (30K per year) it doesn’t matter much.
At this point both the Niro and the Kona are compliance cars. When we see similar availability as the Leaf, we may think about them differently.
@CDAVIS said: “…[Kia Niro] way too cluttered with knobs, dails, & switches.”
I say this based on the interior Niro EV photos/videos I’ve seen including:
https://insideevs.com/look-kia-niro-ev-interior/
Which is unlike the elegant (less cluttered) Nero EV concept interior:
https://www.kia.com/us/en/content/vehicles/concept-cars/niro-ev
Would be great for Niro EV if what goes into actual production is more near the concept interior than the existing current traditional Niro interior.
Either way, Niro EV will likely do very well for Kia.
It does sound great. I hope they make a lot of them.
Availability outside of CARB states and price are the elephants in the room for sure.
If it is priced similarly as the Bolt then, uh oh Bolt. The Bolt will still be marginally more sporty but with 20 miles less range and a less conventional look compared to the Niro’s standard compact CUV look it might be in real trouble.
More comfortable seating better interior, power seats, ACC and possible sunroof like the Soul EV
Don’t forget charging speed.
But it won’t put the Bolt in any sort of trouble, if it’s available in similar quantities as previous Hyundai/Kia EVs…
I was just thinking this is a great looking car. But then I saw the picture of the inside. After driving a Model 3 for 9 months now, all the Niro’s buttons and switches made my head spin!
well sure vs the 3….which has NO buttons or switches, LOL.
Oh no 🙈 buttons
I will have to agree. All cars seem to have too many buttons after owning the Model 3 for several months.
Any conventional ICE car has 3 mandatory parts:
1. ICE engine compartment
2. Passenger cabin
3. Cargo trunk
IMHO, any BEV has 2 mandatory parts:
1. Passenger cabin
2. Cargo trunk
It makes BEVs “small from outside and big from inside”, and much more maneuverable on the road.
That’s why there is no need to copy ICE cars design for new BEV vehicles.
That’s why I prefer what Chevy did with the Bolt EVs.
Obviously, it is much easier and cheaper for the traditional car manufacturers to re-use their existing car design and manufacturing plants assembly lines.
You need to appreciate the work done by engineers with this. When you include the battery, the volume of components of an EV may be more than ICE. So it has been clever designing and using the fact that batteries can be made in almost any shape, that EVs can be made with more interior space.
Bjorn Nyland did a great series on this last two weeks. This is a seriously impressive car. I am wondering what the availability will be like. If it’s like the elusive Ionic EV, it’ll be as common as an unicorn.
Surprisingly, he found the Niro to be less efficient than the Kona.
Not surprising at all. Niro is bigger
I like his videos but they are unnecessary long. Bjorn lacks editing.
Will there be an WAD offering of this?
AWD……lol
ICE/Hybrid/EV NIRO is FWD only. No immediate plans for AWD. https://www.motor1.com/news/238307/kia-niro-optima-sedona-awd/
I like the looks of the Kona better than than the Niro but I think the Niro will cost less. As poor as sales of the Bolt EV have been, I really don’t expect big numbers for either the Kona or the Niro. Either of them would make a nice replacement of my 2018 Leaf when I’m ready to move on.
Chevy intentionally constraints number of Bolt EVs available in the US. It is a compliance car for them. For many months in 2018 their target was South Korea, and other countries, but not the US.
It took me 2 weeks before I was able to get a Bolt EV in July 2018, in Florida.
The Niro is great. But it appears Tesla isn’t the only manufacturer choosing to adjust the advertised rated range for marketing purposes. Bjørn Nyland found Kona to be about five percent more efficient.
Both vehicles are impressively efficient, but isn’t it interesting that Hyundai (the mother company) chooses to rate the Niro ahead of the cheaper Kona? I bet they could have rated Kona 315 miles WLTP if they wanted to…
300 miles if you Hyper Mile it ! 50mph or less under Ideal Circumstances ……A To Total Falsity !
That’s why most people wait for the EPA rating. It’s by far more realistic.
Bjørn Nyland did a 500 km (310 miles) trip at ~90 km/h (~56 mph), including significant elevation changes.
Sure, if you do higher-speed highway driving, the range will drop significantly — but that doesn’t make the 300 miles claim a total falsity. It’s actually perfectly achievable in some fairly normal conditions. (Unlike that of the I-Pace…)
What does “WLTP” mean? How much do we know about it – is it “optimistic” or “realistic”?
It’s better than NEDC, but still less realistic than EPA.
Designed … Check.
Rated … Check.
Built in volumes that matter… ???
And no trailerhitch ?
Any pricing yet? even a rough idea.