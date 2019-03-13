Next Bond Car To Be Battery-Powered Aston Martin

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

The Rapide E to get its feature film debut

Does it make a difference whether the car driven by James Bond makes farting sounds as it races off? It appears we’ll soon find out. According to a report in the The Guardian, the car driven by Agent 007 in the next Bond flick will be an Aston Martin Rapide E. This is something company CEO Andy Palmer suggested as a possibility two years ago.

Played once again by Daniel Craig, the fictional spy will return to the big screen next year — the current release date is said to be April of 2020 — and give the new model its big screen debut. It’s the first time a Rapide of any motivational persuasion has been in a Bond flick.

A battery-powered Bond will find himself in control of one of only 155 copies of the sportscar to be made. They will sell for a reported 250,000 British pounds ($333,391 at today’s rates) and should be appearing in showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year.

Specifications the posh brand shared in September

a target range of more than 200 miles (320 km) under WLTP cycle

65 kWh battery (5,600 lithium-ion cells – 18650 type)

battery (5,600 lithium-ion cells – 18650 type) rear-wheel drive with two motors and total system output of 610 PS and 950 Nm

and 0-60 mph (nearly 100 km/h) in less than 4 seconds

50-70 mph in 1.5 seconds

top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h)

800 V system voltage with capability to charge at 100 kW or more

Though we imagine some fans will feel shaken by the switch to an all-electric, we have no problem with it. Though, being big fans of the classic shape of the DB5 that has a long history with the film franchise, our own souls would have been more stirred by the appearance of one those classics converted in the company’s recently announced Heritage EV program.

