  1. Home
  2. Comparison
  3. Jaguar I-Pace Or Tesla Model S 75D? The Winner Might Surprise You

Jaguar I-Pace Or Tesla Model S 75D? The Winner Might Surprise You

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 26

The Jaguar I-Pace signifies a big leap for Jag into the electric car segment.

However different, the Tesla Model S 75D and the Jaguar I-Pace are similar in many areas. Both of them represent vehicles that are built to rule their respective markets and both try to bring a dose of luxury in the electric vehicle world. The Model S 75D is a bit longer in the tooth, while the I-Pace signifies the ramp-up in the brewing war for the higher-end electric vehicle market.

More about the Jaguar I-Pace and the Tesla Model S P75D
MotorWeek Tests Out The Jaguar I-PACE: Is Hugely Impressed
Are Larger Format Cells In The Works For Tesla’s Trucks & Power Packs?
Watch Tesla Model S 75D Hit The Dyno

Performance wise, these two are rather similar. The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by a dual motor setup that comes with a 90kWh battery. The Model S 75D comes with the same dual motor setup, however, it’s fitted with a slightly smaller capacity 75kWh battery. The vehicles come with similar power: 362 horsepower and 486lb-ft of torque for the Tesla and 394 horsepower and 513lb-ft of torque for the Jaguar. In simple 0-60mph (0-97km/h) terms, the vehicles do that sprint in 4.5 seconds and 4.2 seconds for the Jaguar and Tesla, respectively.

Price wise, they are once again, quite similar. Right now, U.S pricing-wise, the Jaguar I-Pace starts at $69,500 and the Tesla will set you back $66,200, making them most likely choices for any owner looking for an EV in that price range. However, Tesla is headed for a phase-out of the federal tax credit, while Jaguar is still able to offer the $7,500 that the federal government gives EV buyers across the nation. With all these items taken into account, it’s no wonder that What Car decided to put these two in a rather in-depth test drive comparison. The end result? Quite interesting.

If you read the September edition of What Car? magazine, you’ll have seen a different outcome in this very same test, with the Model S coming out on top. But a couple of things have changed since then.

The automotive publication praises both the I-Pace and the Model S in several categories. However, in the end, the verdict is a bit surprising. What Car dubs this an extremely close-run thing, but in the end,  the I-Pace clinches the win. What Car doesn’t think that the I-Pace is as quite as good to drive as the Model S (it’s a crossover, after all), nor is it as practical. However, they feel that the real-world range, paired with the ownership costs – two crucial areas for EV ownership – are tipping the scales in Jaguar’s favor. Furthermore, they also think that the I-Pace is more comfortable and classier inside. Interesting.

For those interested, you can read the full comparison review of the Tesla Model S 75D and the Jaguar I-pace right here. While the winner is a bit surprising, we can certainly see why the I-Pace – in their opinion – is a winner in the end. It’s one of the best looking EVs on the market today, it’s well built and however great the Model S is, it’s a vehicle that’s been out there for some time. And that makes it vulnerable for all the upcoming challengers in the mid-range electric luxury vehicle market, that’s for sure.

Categories: Comparison, Jaguar, Tesla

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

26 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace Or Tesla Model S 75D? The Winner Might Surprise You"

newest oldest most voted
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

ipace has less range than Bolt, uses same CCS that must wait at practically every DCFC site for some free charging Leaf, i3, Maven Bolt. Its basically similar (or worse) experience than Bolt that can be bought for $25K (or $22K) post subsidy. On top of that, iPace has the worst efficiency among any EV.

The real question is why is anyone choosing the ipace over ANY other car?

Vote Up10-6Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
John Doe
I would guess since it looks good, it is a Jaguar, the interior looks nice too.. range and how efficient it is, is really not that important for everybody. If I owned the I-Pace I could charge it once every 8-10 days, or something. range/efficiency does not matter that much. I would charge mostly at home or work, and can plug it in every night. I would think the build quality of the Jag is good as well. As for CCS, there are no waiting time to charge where I live, The Bolt / Opel Ampera.. it is practically not for sale in Europe anyway.. The cars that is delivered now, was pre ordered two years back, and they will not get any more.. I will go for a cheap EV the next time I buy a car. The i3 lease deal is finished in the end of this month, and I will not be connected too much to work, if I find a job another place. I’m going to wait for more EVs to come on the market, before I buy a new small vehicle . . I can use my e-bike to work, or I could walk if… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

If you have ipace money, you can certainly afford a Tesla that “looks” lot better. About the only thing “good” about ipace is that it’s not Leaf. I think I just answered my question: ipace for those people who’s only alternative is Leaf. But even that’s questionable at 2X Leaf price, especially since Leaf will (hopefully) be a real EV in 2019.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Andy

Why do people buy a an XF (or any premium sedan) over an Accord/Corolla? That’s basically the comparison you’re making.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Sammy

If you have ipace money, you can certainly afford a Tesla that “looks” lot better.
That is very subjective a POV. A lot of people think Tesla’s look bland. That’ another subjective POV.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Sammy

Why Not buy the I-Pace? There are almost triple the number of CCS 50kW chargers within 50 miles of me than there are SC’s. Several of those 50kW CP’s will be upgraded to 100kW within 3-4 months and a load of others will get 150kW before the end of 2019.
Range isn’t everything when you have a good density of chargers. There are parts of the UK that are really badly served by the SC network yet from the maps of CP’s I can see many 50kW CCS chargers in those areas.
If you want a minimalist interior then go for the Tesla. If you want a more traditional look go for the Jag.
I cant afford either a Tesla or a JAG so I’ll have to stay with my PHEV for now.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Big Solar

i thought the X starts at 84,000? not 66,200. ??

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Jean-Baptiste Labelle

The X??? The X is 38cm longer, 10cm higher, has more than twice the cargo space.
As explained, even the S is much bigger and the 3 is much closer to the i-Pace than the S

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Shaun

They are comparing it to the S in the article, not the X.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Big Solar

oh, me and my assumptions

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Pjwood1

‘What Backseat’? Looking forward to another lux EV arriving.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
John

Interesting how the Supercharging network vs. CCS was left out of the equation. That’s a big deal and can’t be underscored enough. Long distance travel is a huge reason folks want long range from EV’s, and leaving that out of the discussion makes no sense.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
eject

Yeah, you are so much better off having a CCS car. Tesla will now even sell a CCS adapter for the S&X to make up for this downfall.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Jean-Baptiste Labelle

I love when the argument is made that it is better to have 60 charging station compared to the 3600 from Tesla.
Especially when Tesla announced that Tesla owners will also have access to CCS chargers,… when it will be a thing! 😁

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Andy

There are more CCS charging stations than Tesla stations in Europe now AND by the end of next year there will probably be more (or at least a similar number of) fast charging CCS stations in both the US and Europe than superchargers.

I thought the argument was that there were enough supercharger stations now, so it doesn’t matter if there are now more?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Jean-Baptiste Labelle

I do not get the “real world range” giving an edge to Jaguar.
The i-Pace has been showed having real range of 180-200km on the motorway (110-130km/h) whereas the S 75D has 330km i’ the same conditions (see for insta’ce NextMove tests).
When you add a 83kW max charging rate commared to the 98kW for the S which much better efficiency, this is clear that the Tesla is a much better car for long trip.
It seems like they did not really test the car and just took the WLTP range which is not representative of motorway range.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Andy

https://www.whatcar.com/news/what-car-real-range-how-we-work-it-out/n18158

There’s their methodology. It’s a UK based website and it’s rare to be sat on a motorway/highway doing 75mph for hours on end so a more mixed approach makes sense for it.

Obviously it’s not the be all and end all, especially for North American based people – where it’s quite common to set the cruise to 75-80 for hours on end – but for the average european it’s not too far off. Worth nothing the temperature at which they test too 10-15c, rather than potentially higher temperatures in other tests.

There’s also this snippet that may explain things too.

“Second, the first I-Pace we tested was a pre-production model, and software tweaks made since then have endowed the car a much more impressive real-world range.”

So maybe the shorter ranges reported elsewhere are for pre production vehicles too.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
Morten Lund

Also i-Pace owners are reporting software updates to the vehicle, that finally enables 100 kW charging.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Chris O

Model S is EPA rated at 259 miles vs i-Pace at 234 yet somehow they managed i-Pace to decidedly beat Model S on “real world range”? Sounds odd, nor did they factor in that once that range runs out its a heck of a lot easier to find a 100KW+ quick charger for the Tesla than it is for i-Pace that can’t even use that sort of output even if you could find one.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
dan

“Jaguar I-Pace starts at $69,500 and the Tesla will set you back $66,200”

Why are we comparing the MSRP price of the iPace vs the “after savings” price that Tesla quotes? The MSRP of the model S is 78,000.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Phteven

Plus $1,200 Delivery, but then you have to go to SE spec + options to equal Tesla’s included features ($80,325)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Jean-Baptiste Labelle

Check what you have in the S standard compared to the i-Pace. The S is basically standard like the HSE of the i-Pace.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
eject

The Jag has ventilated seats and other stuff you can’t get in a Tesla for money and good words.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Bob

What data are they going off of.for ownership cost of the Jag? Obviously not legacy Jag ownership costs… Sure, I’ll buy an ev from a car company natorious for electrical problems at 100k miles…

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
amt

For Me it’s the Tesla Model S 75D..Hands Down ! …….. 🙂

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
SJC

Compare the iPace to the Model X.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago