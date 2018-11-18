Jaguar I-Pace Or Tesla Model S 75D? The Winner Might Surprise You
The Jaguar I-Pace signifies a big leap for Jag into the electric car segment.
However different, the Tesla Model S 75D and the Jaguar I-Pace are similar in many areas. Both of them represent vehicles that are built to rule their respective markets and both try to bring a dose of luxury in the electric vehicle world. The Model S 75D is a bit longer in the tooth, while the I-Pace signifies the ramp-up in the brewing war for the higher-end electric vehicle market.
Performance wise, these two are rather similar. The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by a dual motor setup that comes with a 90kWh battery. The Model S 75D comes with the same dual motor setup, however, it’s fitted with a slightly smaller capacity 75kWh battery. The vehicles come with similar power: 362 horsepower and 486lb-ft of torque for the Tesla and 394 horsepower and 513lb-ft of torque for the Jaguar. In simple 0-60mph (0-97km/h) terms, the vehicles do that sprint in 4.5 seconds and 4.2 seconds for the Jaguar and Tesla, respectively.
Price wise, they are once again, quite similar. Right now, U.S pricing-wise, the Jaguar I-Pace starts at $69,500 and the Tesla will set you back $66,200, making them most likely choices for any owner looking for an EV in that price range. However, Tesla is headed for a phase-out of the federal tax credit, while Jaguar is still able to offer the $7,500 that the federal government gives EV buyers across the nation. With all these items taken into account, it’s no wonder that What Car decided to put these two in a rather in-depth test drive comparison. The end result? Quite interesting.
If you read the September edition of What Car? magazine, you’ll have seen a different outcome in this very same test, with the Model S coming out on top. But a couple of things have changed since then.
The automotive publication praises both the I-Pace and the Model S in several categories. However, in the end, the verdict is a bit surprising. What Car dubs this an extremely close-run thing, but in the end, the I-Pace clinches the win. What Car doesn’t think that the I-Pace is as quite as good to drive as the Model S (it’s a crossover, after all), nor is it as practical. However, they feel that the real-world range, paired with the ownership costs – two crucial areas for EV ownership – are tipping the scales in Jaguar’s favor. Furthermore, they also think that the I-Pace is more comfortable and classier inside. Interesting.
For those interested, you can read the full comparison review of the Tesla Model S 75D and the Jaguar I-pace right here. While the winner is a bit surprising, we can certainly see why the I-Pace – in their opinion – is a winner in the end. It’s one of the best looking EVs on the market today, it’s well built and however great the Model S is, it’s a vehicle that’s been out there for some time. And that makes it vulnerable for all the upcoming challengers in the mid-range electric luxury vehicle market, that’s for sure.
26 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace Or Tesla Model S 75D? The Winner Might Surprise You"
ipace has less range than Bolt, uses same CCS that must wait at practically every DCFC site for some free charging Leaf, i3, Maven Bolt. Its basically similar (or worse) experience than Bolt that can be bought for $25K (or $22K) post subsidy. On top of that, iPace has the worst efficiency among any EV.
The real question is why is anyone choosing the ipace over ANY other car?
If you have ipace money, you can certainly afford a Tesla that “looks” lot better. About the only thing “good” about ipace is that it’s not Leaf. I think I just answered my question: ipace for those people who’s only alternative is Leaf. But even that’s questionable at 2X Leaf price, especially since Leaf will (hopefully) be a real EV in 2019.
Why do people buy a an XF (or any premium sedan) over an Accord/Corolla? That’s basically the comparison you’re making.
If you have ipace money, you can certainly afford a Tesla that “looks” lot better.
That is very subjective a POV. A lot of people think Tesla’s look bland. That’ another subjective POV.
Why Not buy the I-Pace? There are almost triple the number of CCS 50kW chargers within 50 miles of me than there are SC’s. Several of those 50kW CP’s will be upgraded to 100kW within 3-4 months and a load of others will get 150kW before the end of 2019.
Range isn’t everything when you have a good density of chargers. There are parts of the UK that are really badly served by the SC network yet from the maps of CP’s I can see many 50kW CCS chargers in those areas.
If you want a minimalist interior then go for the Tesla. If you want a more traditional look go for the Jag.
I cant afford either a Tesla or a JAG so I’ll have to stay with my PHEV for now.
i thought the X starts at 84,000? not 66,200. ??
The X??? The X is 38cm longer, 10cm higher, has more than twice the cargo space.
As explained, even the S is much bigger and the 3 is much closer to the i-Pace than the S
They are comparing it to the S in the article, not the X.
oh, me and my assumptions
‘What Backseat’? Looking forward to another lux EV arriving.
Interesting how the Supercharging network vs. CCS was left out of the equation. That’s a big deal and can’t be underscored enough. Long distance travel is a huge reason folks want long range from EV’s, and leaving that out of the discussion makes no sense.
Yeah, you are so much better off having a CCS car. Tesla will now even sell a CCS adapter for the S&X to make up for this downfall.
I love when the argument is made that it is better to have 60 charging station compared to the 3600 from Tesla.
Especially when Tesla announced that Tesla owners will also have access to CCS chargers,… when it will be a thing! 😁
There are more CCS charging stations than Tesla stations in Europe now AND by the end of next year there will probably be more (or at least a similar number of) fast charging CCS stations in both the US and Europe than superchargers.
I thought the argument was that there were enough supercharger stations now, so it doesn’t matter if there are now more?
I do not get the “real world range” giving an edge to Jaguar.
The i-Pace has been showed having real range of 180-200km on the motorway (110-130km/h) whereas the S 75D has 330km i’ the same conditions (see for insta’ce NextMove tests).
When you add a 83kW max charging rate commared to the 98kW for the S which much better efficiency, this is clear that the Tesla is a much better car for long trip.
It seems like they did not really test the car and just took the WLTP range which is not representative of motorway range.
https://www.whatcar.com/news/what-car-real-range-how-we-work-it-out/n18158
There’s their methodology. It’s a UK based website and it’s rare to be sat on a motorway/highway doing 75mph for hours on end so a more mixed approach makes sense for it.
Obviously it’s not the be all and end all, especially for North American based people – where it’s quite common to set the cruise to 75-80 for hours on end – but for the average european it’s not too far off. Worth nothing the temperature at which they test too 10-15c, rather than potentially higher temperatures in other tests.
There’s also this snippet that may explain things too.
“Second, the first I-Pace we tested was a pre-production model, and software tweaks made since then have endowed the car a much more impressive real-world range.”
So maybe the shorter ranges reported elsewhere are for pre production vehicles too.
Also i-Pace owners are reporting software updates to the vehicle, that finally enables 100 kW charging.
Model S is EPA rated at 259 miles vs i-Pace at 234 yet somehow they managed i-Pace to decidedly beat Model S on “real world range”? Sounds odd, nor did they factor in that once that range runs out its a heck of a lot easier to find a 100KW+ quick charger for the Tesla than it is for i-Pace that can’t even use that sort of output even if you could find one.
“Jaguar I-Pace starts at $69,500 and the Tesla will set you back $66,200”
Why are we comparing the MSRP price of the iPace vs the “after savings” price that Tesla quotes? The MSRP of the model S is 78,000.
Plus $1,200 Delivery, but then you have to go to SE spec + options to equal Tesla’s included features ($80,325)
Check what you have in the S standard compared to the i-Pace. The S is basically standard like the HSE of the i-Pace.
The Jag has ventilated seats and other stuff you can’t get in a Tesla for money and good words.
What data are they going off of.for ownership cost of the Jag? Obviously not legacy Jag ownership costs… Sure, I’ll buy an ev from a car company natorious for electrical problems at 100k miles…
For Me it’s the Tesla Model S 75D..Hands Down ! …….. 🙂
Compare the iPace to the Model X.