Is Jaguar I-Pace A Tesla Model X Killer? Watch To Find Out

57 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

There’s no wrong answer, though.

Quite a number of reviews of the Jaguar I-Pace have been published over the past year. This time, however, the all-electric crossover SUV gets a close examination by a proud Tesla owner. Sean Mitchell, who drives a Model S, got his hands on a loaner from a Colorado dealership and has posted his findings on YouTube. In a video (above) he asks if it’s really a Tesla Model X killer.

Now, he doesn’t actually answer this question, leaving it for viewers to decide for themselves. What he does do, though, is give his impressions of the driving experience, the external appearance, and its functionality. He starts with a look at its off-the-line performance.

Acceleration, he says, is a touch quicker than the Tesla Model X 75D, at 4.5 seconds to sixty miles per hour. Like most well-engineered electric vehicles, it’s got that instant torque. However, he does note that there is the slightest of delays from a dead stop — just a fraction of a second, but noticeable. Performance-wise, he seems quite happy with the car, saying this is one area it competes well with Tesla.

Styling-wise, he is impressed with the overall form. Despite sporting a large grill, its drag coefficient is just slightly higher than that of the Model X at .29. We have to part ways with Mitchell’s opinion that the Big Cat’s appearance being less aggressive than the Silicon Valley SUV. We feel those glowering eyes, along with those powerful-looking front shoulders give the vehicle an assertive look. Its competitor’s lines are quite a bit softer, not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course.

We don’t want to spoil the whole thing for you, though, so if you haven’t already, mash that play button. Then, let us know how you answer the question posed in Comments. Is the Jaguar I-Pace a Tesla Model X killer? We don’t think there is necessarily a wrong answer here, though we do enjoy hearing why people feel the way they do.

One interesting thing Mitchell mentions at the end is worth bringing up. According to what he was told, dealers may actually have some inventory in stock available for purchase. Ordering a particular configuration, though, may involve a wait of several months.

Source: YouTube