Jaguar I-Pace Motorway Range Test: Video
Real-world speeds, real-world conditions.
The Jaguar I-Pace is rated by the EPA to return 234 miles on a single charge. That doesn’t mean, of course, that every driver will hit that number. If your daily route includes lots of city miles, you may get more. Roll down higher-speed highways on the regular and you’ll likely see less. In the video above, Kate, of the EV-centric YouTube channel James and Kate, takes the luxury all-electric crossover down some motorways in England in order to assess what sort of result owners might expect when traveling at 70 miles per hour.
It is, of course, winter in the UK, and so it was a chilly 9 degrees Celcius (48.2 Fahrenheit) outside, according to the display on the dash. Fully charged, the Big Cat informs us that it expects to travel only 195 miles. Of course, this readout is based on a calculation derived from how it has been recently driven. Jackrabbit starts and high speeds will make the “Guess O’Meter” exhibit a low number, conservative and slow driving would result in a higher prediction.
After a few miles of in-town driving, Kate makes it to the motorway and gets the speed up to 70 mph. Aside from a few miles where she was forced to slow down a bit, she manages to maintain that pace for most of the trip. She remarks that she really enjoys the Jaguar’s lane-keep assist feature. She also likes the various display screens that are available in the car. We note that as she discusses this, the energy monitor says the I-Pace is using 48.3 kWh/100 miles in the “Trip Auto summary” readout.
With the Jag indicating only 14 miles left, Kate pulls off to recharge the battery back to full. With the car calculating an average speed of 60 mph for the trip, she had managed to cover 163.7 miles. That adds up to 177.7 miles altogether, which is a significant 56.3 miles short of the EPA test.
Kate concludes the video with a quick comparison to their Tesla Model S 75. With 72.6 usable kWh in that pack, she says has done a similar run and gotten 224 miles — the EPA rates the dual motor version of that cat at 259 miles, a 35-mile difference from her test result.
Video description:
Today, after many requests I’ll be testing out the full range of the new Jaguar I-Pace at motorway speeds. This is the First Edition model with 22″ alloys and the outside temp was 9 degrees.
9 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace Motorway Range Test: Video"
The EPA tests will give you the expected range at around 62mph at 70 degrees.
Without knowing if she preconditioned the battery, it is really impossible to tell what her test is measuring. 48 degrees barely counts as winter driving for most of us in the US. I’ve hit near EPA levels on the highway in an i3 in 0 degree F weather with a preconditioned battery and heating off, with just seat warmers….don’t ask.
I definitely hit EPA rating in my i3 at highway speeds. Last trip was 122 miles at 69mph average.
48.3 kWh/100 miles… that’s 30 kWh/100kms @ 112km/h
Kona uses around 17’5@120.
2 miles per kWh, ooch.
I can’t even get my Bolt below 2.8 with the heat set to 73 and doing 70mph on the highway.
Seems reasonable give the rough 20% range loss from EPA rating at highway speeds (70 mph).
this is about a 24% loss, which seems pretty high but I guess isn’t unexpected.
she was using the speedometer to set the speed, which means she was probably actually travelling at ~66mph.
Bjorn uses his GPS for range tests, and tries to drive at 90kph to get close to EPA ratings, which means the speedometer will read 96kph. The speed difference from 90 (niro test) to 106kph (i-pace test) should reduce the range by ~15%, so maybe Jaguar’s heating system isn’t as efficient as the Hyundai/Kias, and maybe the i-pace’s areodynamics aren’t as good, and have more of an effect on power use at higher speeds.
I didn’t hear her say how much she was running the heater, which tends to make a big difference.
Looks like she sets the heat to 20 C (68 F).