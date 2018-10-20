Jaguar I-Pace Looks Toasty After Fire Of Unknown Cause
4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 12
It is the first reported incident involving the electric crossover.
Vehicle fires are an unfortunate fact of life. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, about one in eight fires that fire departments respond to are burning vehicles. And it’s not just restricted to those motivated by petroleum fuel, either. Electric vehicles can also go up in smoke on occasion. Such was the sad case early last Friday morning when a fire crew was called to respond to a burning Jaguar I-Pace.
Pictures of the smoldering ruins appeared on Facebook (embedded below). Occurring in the village of Rumpt in the Netherlands, no mention is made of the cause of the incident. It is significant to note, though, that the battery does not appear to be the source of the combustion.
It’s also worth mentioning that this could be a case of vehicle arson. As the publication Autobahn points out in its coverage of the Car-B-Que, this hamlet is very near the city of Culemborg which suffers from an unusually high number of vehicle arson events. In their (translated from Dutch) words, “In addition, Culemborg, a few kilometers to the north, is plagued by an auto-pyro man.”
According to a tweet from Verge transportation reporter Sean O’Kane (embedded below), Jaguar has the crispy I-Pace in its possession and will try to determine the cause of the blaze. Said they, “Our colleagues in Europe are aware of a thermal incident w/ a vehicle in Rumpt, in the Netherlands. Jaguar is in possession of the vehicle & we are investigating the cause of the incident in cooperation w/ the local authorities. That’s all we can say at this time.”
Lead Image Credit: Marco van Deick
Jaguar spox:
“Our colleagues in Europe are aware of a thermal incident w/ a vehicle in Rumpt, in the Netherlands. Jaguar is in possession of the vehicle & we are investigating the cause of the incident in cooperation w/ the local authorities. That’s all we can say at this time.” https://t.co/zc2dhXzCRy
— Sean O’Kane (@sokane1) December 10, 2018
Source: Facebook, Autobahn
Categories: Jaguar
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace Looks Toasty After Fire Of Unknown Cause"
“thermal incident” Lol
From Jaguar UK forums, it seemed to be arson.
Why? What evidence for that?
Maybe, overcharging.
Nothing to be gleaned from this at this stage: If it was arson due to Jealousy of a Nice looking vehicle, the design by Magna International cannot really be blamed. To be continued I’m sure.
Looks like the fire was in the front of the vehicle. The I-pace uses a skateboard design like Tesla so the battery pack is in the middle. I’m assuming if the fire was electrical in nature, then it wasn’t the battery pack but some other faulty electrical connection.
I have the same conclusion.
Weird location to burn. When media shows a Tesla on fire, it us usually “driven” by a drunk and/or a person sleeping, resulting in a crash and a damaged battery. I’ve never seen a Tesla where the front is on fire. If it’s arson, I would have been so pissed. Having been early in the waiting line and just had to drive the new car for a few days/weeks.
Wonder if the batteries are still OK, since some of them must have been close to the fire/heat.
I’m waiting for the battery pack to be listed on Ebay.. ready for some DIY projects 🙂
I’ve heard that one of the best ways to set a car on fire is to get a fire lighter of some sort, like those cups filled with wax and wood chips, and put it on the top of a front wheel and light it. Almost guaranteed to burn the car down, gives you a nice delay during which you can make your getaway, and would probably lead to results that look EXACTLY like those pictures. Just sayin’.
The battery obviously wasn’t part of the fire.
EV hater arsonist
Sad! An I-Pace lost.
BMW fires were caused by a faulty part that would overheat, sometimes hours after the car was turned off. It was a cheap $12 part that they chose to use instead of one whose contacts were coated with silver. So to save a few pennies on the part a bunch of their cars, and a few garages burned down.