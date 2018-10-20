Jaguar I-Pace Looks Toasty After Fire Of Unknown Cause

4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

It is the first reported incident involving the electric crossover.

Vehicle fires are an unfortunate fact of life. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, about one in eight fires that fire departments respond to are burning vehicles. And it’s not just restricted to those motivated by petroleum fuel, either. Electric vehicles can also go up in smoke on occasion. Such was the sad case early last Friday morning when a fire crew was called to respond to a burning Jaguar I-Pace.

Pictures of the smoldering ruins appeared on Facebook (embedded below). Occurring in the village of Rumpt in the Netherlands, no mention is made of the cause of the incident. It is significant to note, though, that the battery does not appear to be the source of the combustion.

It’s also worth mentioning that this could be a case of vehicle arson. As the publication Autobahn points out in its coverage of the Car-B-Que, this hamlet is very near the city of Culemborg which suffers from an unusually high number of vehicle arson events. In their (translated from Dutch) words, “In addition, Culemborg, a few kilometers to the north, is plagued by an auto-pyro man.”

According to a tweet from Verge transportation reporter Sean O’Kane (embedded below), Jaguar has the crispy I-Pace in its possession and will try to determine the cause of the blaze. Said they, “Our colleagues in Europe are aware of a thermal incident w/ a vehicle in Rumpt, in the Netherlands. Jaguar is in possession of the vehicle & we are investigating the cause of the incident in cooperation w/ the local authorities. That’s all we can say at this time.”

