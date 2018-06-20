Jaguar I-Pace Nets Just 2 Out Of 4 Stars In This Review
That’s one more star than we’d give this review.
Most reviews of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace have been pretty positive. During its big press event last June, which had auto journos the world over spending a couple days in Portugal — including InsideEVs — the Big Cat was unleashed off-road, on race tracks, and typical public byways. It seemed to handle all with great aplomb. So, we were kind of surprised to see the all-electric crossover SUV only receive 2 of 4 possible stars from a reviewer at the Detroit Free Press.
With its ability to climb like a billy goat, accelerate like a cheetah, and swaddle its passengers in leather-wrapped luxury, what, we wondered, was behind this dramatic departure in tone. What could possibly be so bad about this premium vehicle that the reviewer wanted to “crash it into a wall?”
Well, it all comes down to the user interface (UI), it seems. To begin with, the vehicle reviewed, a fully-loaded $85,900 First Edition didn’t have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — something that the automaker says will come standard when it starts leaving showrooms (something that already seems to be happening). This sin of omission was then topped by a frustrating experience with the auto’s voice recognition.
The other UI crime relates to the I-Pace’s beautiful-looking but fidgety temperature controls. This is something we also experienced some trouble with during our time behind the wheel (look in the “Faults” section of our review). The two mini-screen dials, one for the front passenger and one for the driver, are simply turned to increase or decrease the temperature. Push slightly and twist and the seat heat increases or decreases; pulling lightly and turning causes the fan to change speed. The reviewer, who felt they had to take their eyes off the road to properly finesse them, found this unacceptable.
While we can sympathize with the Free Press‘ UI frustration, we think the removal of two stars is a bit heavy-handed. While we could understand a demerit for its apparent inefficiency, we also expect owners will adapt to, or at least accept these minor UI shortcomings. That’s not to say that the voice recognition failure isn’t frustrating. Who hasn’t, for instance, had to tell Amazon’s Alexa multiple times to play “Baby Shark” before it magically gives us what we want? (bonus video below to demonstrate that exact amount of frustration.)
28 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace Nets Just 2 Out Of 4 Stars In This Review"
The bigger problem is the pathetic efficiency for a small SUV…
The I-Pace is now already the second best selling EV in Norway (behind the Nissan Leaf, and ahead of any Tesla).
Why are reporting this in every article about the I-Pace on InsideEVs?
Don’t get me wrong, the Jaguar is a great first attempt from them and we need all the electric cars we can get. Too bad it has some shortcomings on range and charging speed.
But seeing a bad review from the Detroit Free Press should simply be ignored. They are pro-oil grumpy curmudgeons who want things to just stay the way they were.
Dinging the interior UI and ignoring the motor efficiency shows just how unqualified they are to publish reviews.
Agreed.
Regardless of how qualified they are to review it, the fact they did review it suggests they have readers interested in reading it, and those readers will come away thinking the I-Pace is garbage.
A lot of us are oily curmudgeons – not stupid after decades in car markets. This Jaguar is a a car whose manufacturers, in their desire for legitimacy, has been willing to lie and cheat. Didn’t they learn from VW? $86K for that? Please…….
Having driven the I-Pace can’t agree with your take on it or have you been burnt with previous Jag products ? As for the Detroit free press its widely known they would prefer American products. A few years back it was diesels with articles written by a UK resident! We now see how that has played out.
Absolutely correct . The ‘review’ was just a biased load of tosh
We are getting to the point where all we buy is screen real estate, and a manufacturer’s “We’ll take care of you” commitment.
Their software choices are part of the new dynamic, “this is ours, not yours”, future for people who merely own the rest of the car.
The usefulness or not of a voice recognition thingy is oh, about 999,999 out of 1,000,000 on my list of must have features for any device let alone a car. I turn Siri off on any Apple device I get to use and as for Alexa…. [words fail me]
Don’t you have to take your eyes off the road ahead to use the screen in a Tesla or other vehicle? I do have to do that to use the audio system in my Outlander
And the review comes from Detroit aka Motor City.
Nuff said.
I with you on turning voice recognition off on ones cell phone. But good voice recognition is an excellent feature in a vehicle.
Removing big stars for no Android or Apple connection is heavy, but it’s a bit silly that it’s not present in all cars, even more in expensive ones.
On the other way Apple car play it’s really bad (I’m not a fan of Apple os I confess) and maybe it’s better not to allow it :p. As my cars don’t support Android I can’t tell about Android equivalent, but as from my experience Android is better in almost every way, maybe it follows the trend in cars too ;).
The issue with Jaguar is the blatant and total exaggeration of range. The car is totally unsorted, but the promise of 292 miles, when 192 mile is probably realistic, is the big issue and should surely be the basis of a class action for total and irredeemable claims.
I do not know – post dieselgate – why any large company can claim mileage in extreme excess of that attainable.
It’s not an arbitrary claim made by Jaguar: it’s the result of the legally mandated WLTP test… If you have complaints about that, direct them at the ignorant and/or corrupt people responsible for designing the WLTP test in a way that makes the range figures useless.
(AIUI, the problem is not actually with the test cycle itself, but rather with how the results are tallied: they run four different test cycles at different speeds, but the result is an average of all four. It’s possible to break out only the slower two for a city range — but there is no option to break out the faster two for a highway range…)
Except most cars tested to the same standard get to 90% of the WLTP. Jaguar just tested at 65%! On top of that, the original claims began with 500 km’s of range. That didn’t happen, so its down to 220-240 miles, and they are trying to get that agreed with the US authorities. It is so wrong on so many levels – especially post-dieselgate.
Look, I object because so much hinged on these cars being legitimate alternatives to ICE. Tesla doesn’t exaggerate, why did Jaguar?
So mostly nitpicks about the GUI which is not even done yet? That’s unfair. But you’re probably not going to get much of an unbiased review from the DETROIT press about a foreign car that is also an EV.
But this does show another advantage that Tesla has…they’ve been creating & refining their car GUI & OS for some 8 years now. That gives Tesla a huge advantage over others that are just getting starting trying to figure out how to deal with all the software needs and provide a good GUI (temp controls, navigation, battery capacity display, etc.).
Very few of the UI needs are EV-specific… Tesla has a clear advantage over legacy makers on that front, but it’s orthogonal to their EV experience.
Tesla may “define” its UI, but whether it is being “refined” is highly questionable:
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/model-s-v9-software-downgrade-not-what-i-purchased.131377/
I don’t understand why anyone really wants Apple Play or Android Auto anyway. Just give me a bluetooth connection that works well and I’ll do the audio service with my cellphone or tablet. That way I can upgrade it anytime I want. Can you imagine how dated and clumsy Apple Play or Android Auto will seem in 2 or 3 years compared to the constantly updated apps for your phone? (Yeah, I know they can update Apple Play or Android Auto too but they CANNOT update the hardware. And they won’t update the software much because no one is paying them and you’re already a captive customer.)
I thought the idea of these solutions is that the apps do actually run on your phone, and the output is simply mirrored to the infotainment system?…
Speculawyer-engineer, have you actually used Android auto or apple car play?
I can’t speak to the specific complaints expressed here: but IIRC many reviewers complained about the infotainment system being extremely laggy? So I guess it’s actually fair to say that beside the low efficiency, the controls are indeed the biggest downside of the I-Pace…
LOL. First of all shipping I-Pace now as Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The reviewer probably was loaned a non-updated unit.
Apple Car Play and Android Auto are overrated until there are a good number of apps made for them. I suppose over the decades there have been so many botched systems like Ford Stink, that it’s a welcomed change. It works, but it’s not impressive nor worth choosing a car just to get it.
The I-Pace is now the second best selling EV in Norway (after the Nissan Leaf), in its first full sales month.
Initial order backlog…while all the rest are reg sales.
Tata shill