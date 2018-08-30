Is Tesla Starting To Register Model 3 VINs For Europe?
4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 8
Apparently, Tesla registered a batch of Left Hand Drive Model 3 VINs for the European Union
According to the watchdog group @Model3VINs, who revealed the information on Twitter, Tesla appears to be laying the foundati0n for a huge European Union push for the Model 3. This comes as part of an ongoing initiative by the U.S-based car maker to produce the Model 3 at an industrial, global scale.
The information is connected with the EU customer region due to several references suggesting the target area. The registrations come part of the latest batch of 1,481VINs registered for brand new Model 3 vehicles.
#Tesla registered 1,481 new #Model3 VINs. ~50% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 110210. https://t.co/jT70ob6Z7o
— Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) 31. kolovoza 2018.
The 19 VINs that are part of the latest batch of registrations come with a different code (“7”) for their “Restraint System.” In the past, the code 7 for the Restraint System has been used by the company when denoting a Model S configured for the EU.
“The first 19 VINs (108730-108748) contain a new code (‘7’) in the 6th position, which represents the “Restraint System” for the vehicle. Although the code is not incl. in the decoder submitted to NHTSA, it appears to be used in Model S to denote an EU car.“
While the push is great news for all Model 3 customers who are awaiting their vehicles, this doesn’t bring a lot of sunshine to the land of right-hand drive Tesla Model 3 pre-orders. The release of the region’s highly anticipated RHD version of the sedan is still most likely due in the Elon Musk estimate of mid-2019. Furthermore, the VINs only feature the Model 3 vehicles that are RWD and AWD. No Model 3 Performance – the “4” in the 8th digit of the VIN – have been registered for the EU just yet.
While the apparent ramp up in both production and delivery for the European Union is great news, we’re still a long way from seeing the Model 3 in substantial numbers over there. Furthermore, customers from the United Kingdom will have to wait a bit longer to actually receive their vehicles. But, judging by the recent customer reviews, the Model 3 is on a good path of winning over even the most cautious supporters of the EV revolution over. It just remains to be seen how many of these can Elon Musk actually deliver in the following months.
Source: Teslarati
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Is Tesla Starting To Register Model 3 VINs For Europe?"
I kept waiting for news that Tesla’s so-called “final assembly plant”* in Tilberg, Netherlands, was being upgraded to handle the Model 3. Interesting that this is the first indication that Tesla is likely getting ready to start shipping Model 3’s to Europe. And it’s certainly no surprise that they’d start with left-hand-drive cars. Upgrading the production lines to handleTM3 right-hand-drive cars will take time and cost money.
*The unnecessary, make-work “final assembly” process is merely a method of avoiding paying some EU import duties or tariffs. It makes sense only in economic terms, having no engineering or production value.
Suggests model 3 demand may be tapering stateside at least for the high end versions they are building.
Or maybe that they are having trouble delivering all that they make here.
I wonder whether they will even ship these 19 validation units to Europe — or just test the EU modifications “at home”…
One wonders when, if ever, Tesla will share any information directly with reservation holders, beyond the delivery estimate we can find on their site.
I am among the first couple hundred reservations in Norway, and if Norway is going to be prioritized (as before) among European markets, I find it odd to have heard nothing if deliveries over here are to start anytime this year, nevermind in a couple of months.
I’d never get any of the current versions as they are too expensive, but Tesla doesn’t know that since they never asked. And of course no actual prices are known yet either…
Still, I hope there’s substance to this speculation. Would be great to start seeing some Model 3s on the roads.
If the ramp up keeps going well, who knows? I might get an invitation to order a long range M3 before Hyundai delivers the Kona I’ve ordered. But unless it’s less expensive than I think, I’ll need to know when the base version will be available, and the specifics about it other than price, to consider attempting to cancel the Kona… So for me personally, I think it’ll be too little, too late.
This is good news. It means that after another year, the Model 3 will become available to Left Hand Drive markets.
OK, I’ll ask the question: Does this push back the delivery of US SR and/or Standard Interior cars even further? Inquiring Day One reservation holders want to know. I know my chance of getting the full $7500 credit is slim/none. Is the chance of getting $3750 disappearing as well?
I guess I’ll just cling to the frail hope these are just a handful of showroom display cars and not the start of a new wave of production going out ahead of SR cars.
Regarding base interior, I think it will be tied to SR (meaning if you get SR, you will be getting base interior), at least initially. And here is a post discussing that Tesla employees stated that.
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/initial-sr-model-production-to-only-include-base-interior.104430/