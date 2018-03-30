In June BYD Sold Over 16,000 Plug-In Electric Cars In China

5 H BY MARK KANE

BYD increases the pace of plug-in electric car sales in China with the introduction of the all-electric Yuan compact SUV.

In June, BYD sold total of 16,278 plug-ins in its home country (excluding 175 Denza – the JV with Daimler). That’s 45% more than a year ago and a new all-time record (above 15,873 in December), founded on the three straight months of 13,000+.

The Chinese manufacturer approaches the stage at when its New Energy Car sales will exceed sales of conventional cars – in June share of plug-ins increased to record 44%.

During the first half of the year, BYD delivered in China more than 71,000 plug-in cars (compared to over 108,000 in twelve months of 2017) and is expected that will sell more than 100,000 in the second half of the year (the goal for 2018 is 200,000).

June brings two major changes in BYD’s lineup – the new version of the Tang plug-in hybrid and the all-new Yuan compact SUV. Especially the Yuan could drive up the sales of BYD, beginning from over 2,000 in the first month.

Another strong performance comes from the refreshed plug-in hybrid Qin:

BYD sales breakdown:

Qin PHEV – 4,606 (new record)+ 987 BEV

e5 – 4,047



Song PHEV – 3,012 + 360 BEV



Yuan BEV – 2,018 (first month on the market)

Tang PHEV – 1,005



e6 – 243



The Yuan makes the BEV/PHEV ration more balanced: