Hyundai Kona Electric: EPA Range Breakdown (City/Highway)
The numbers are impressive.
Here we examine the city, highway and combined EPA range ratings for the upcoming 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric.
While we all know that the Hyundai Kona Electric, with its 64-kWh battery pack, goes the distance, what we didn’t know until now is how far can you expect it to go in various driving conditions (city, highway, combined).
Luckily, we’ve now got those numbers for you (via the internal database at fueleconomy.gov).
- City range – 284.1 miles
- Highway range – 226.0 miles
- Combined range – 258 miles (voluntarily lowered from 263 miles)
As for the MPGe metrics, here’s your first look at those figures:
- City MPGe – 132
- Highway MPGe – 108
- Combined MPGe – 120
Lastly, here’s the more basic rundown for the Kona Electric:
For detailed info on how the Kona Electric drives, look no further than our First Drive report. For info on U.S. availability (sadly, not nationwide) see here.
Hyundai Kona Electric: 258 miles EPA
Chevrolet Bolt EV: 238 miles EPA
Price of the Hyundai Kona Electric?
Price of the Hyundai is important, but availability in the case of the Kona is more important at least in the US. It would be interesting if Chevy added an eco mode to the Bolt. If they did I imagine their efficiency numbers would increase as well since the Bolt is leaning more to the performance side.
The bigger deal to me is I can actually buy a Bolt EV where I live, the Kona won’t be available. I would buy a Model 3 anyway though, so moot point.
For everyone waiting for the base 3 this is a good deal IMO. Similar price, more range and full tax credit.
Though it’s bigger Kia brother might be even better. But availability is an issue.
If you’re buying and not leasing, they can’t do anything to stop you ordering and having it shipped.
But depending on how purple that Viking is, you could have some problem getting it somewhere it can be repaired.
According to Kelley Blue Book, my Leaf is currently worth more than I paid for it, even as a trade in. I would like to have more range and real TMS but I was quite comfortable driving in to work this morning using ProPilot and the heated steering wheel. The more I read about the Kona and Niro the less I like them and I have already written the the Bolt EV off.
Even though I could walk away from my Leaf ahead financially, there really is not anything I would rather have right now. All the cars I am comparing my Leaf with are either too expensive, don’t have enough options or just not available locally. I might be hanging on to my Leaf a very long time, long after my lease expires,at least until the EV market matures a little more.
I presume you wrote the Bolt EV off for lack of ACC and lane keeping? It is really odd to me they don’t offer it with those.
Chevy Bolt EV Premier trim has automatic lane keeping.
This feature even became available for 2019 Bolt EV LT trim as a part of the optional package.
@staff
It would be great if you will update the article with the Bolt EV info from the same source, i.e. internal database at fueleconomy.gov for comparison:
City range – ??? miles
Highway range –??? miles
Combined range – 238 miles
https://insideevs.com/detailed-range-ratings-for-the-chevrolet-bolt-ev-255-miles-city/
255/217.4/238