Hyundai Kona Electric: EPA Range Breakdown (City/Highway)

The numbers are impressive.

Here we examine the city, highway and combined EPA range ratings for the upcoming 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric.

While we all know that the Hyundai Kona Electric, with its 64-kWh battery pack, goes the distance, what we didn’t know until now is how far can you expect it to go in various driving conditions (city, highway, combined).

Luckily, we’ve now got those numbers for you (via the internal database at fueleconomy.gov).

City range – 284.1 miles

Highway range – 226.0 miles

Combined range – 258 miles (voluntarily lowered from 263 miles)

As for the MPGe metrics, here’s your first look at those figures:

City MPGe – 132

Highway MPGe – 108

Combined MPGe – 120

Lastly, here’s the more basic rundown for the Kona Electric:

For detailed info on how the Kona Electric drives, look no further than our First Drive report. For info on U.S. availability (sadly, not nationwide) see here.