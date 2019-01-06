Hyundai-Kia Presents Automated Valet Parking & Charging Concept

1 H BY MARK KANE

The concept is ready, but implementation will take years.

Hyundai and Kia jointly unveiled a concept of Automated Valet Parking System (AVPS), which combines autonomous driving and wireless charging.

Hyundai Motor Group (which owns both brands) would like to offer a convenience to drivers who are faced with overcrowding of both parking and charging locations. EVs with AVPS would be capable of:

cruise to a vacant wireless charging station (or parking space)

(or parking space) relocate to another vacant parking space when charged (allowing other vehicles to charge at the spot)

(allowing other vehicles to charge at the spot) autonomously return to the location of the driver (summoned by the driver using a smartphone)

“Hyundai and Kia are considering on commercializing the technology upon the launch of level 4 autonomous vehicle around year 2025. Hyundai and Kia also plan to commercialize autonomous vehicles in various smart cities from 2021 with a goal of launching fully autonomous vehicles by 2030.”

It would be cool to introduce such a system but we would like to see some kind of open-standard for all manufacturers, which would more likely encourage property owners to implement it. Parking facilities will be vital part of the system, according to the press release:

“The overall process is performed by continuous communication between electric vehicle, parking facility, charging system and driver. The parking facility sends location of empty parking spaces and charging stations, while the charging system updates the charging status of the vehicle in real-time.”

Popularization and standardization of wireless charging is a separate topic.