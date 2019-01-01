37 M BY MARK KANE

Deliveries of Hyundai NEXO in the U.S. have begun

Hyundai has delivered its first NEXO hydrogen fuel cell SUV in the U.S. market. The car went to a former scientist and chemist Todd Hochrad of Ventura, California.

The new owner is already an electrification veteran with experience with hybrids and electric cars:

“Mr. Hochrad isn’t the typical automotive buyer, yet he’s the sort of customer looking to drive a zero-emissions, hydrogen-powered vehicle. More than 15 years ago, he purchased his first hybrid car and over the years has driven dedicated electric vehicles as well. His new NEXO will deliver about five times the driving range of his first all-electric car.”

The NEXO was introduced in South Korea earlier this year and Hyundai sold around 600 through the end of November. Hyundai believes that FCVs are the future of automotive, spending billions on hydrogen fuel cell investments and the FCV platform, but at least for now Kona Electric alone attracted 10,000 sales in South Korea in a fewer number of months.

The 2019 NEXO – which replaces the Tucson Fuel Cell – can go up to 380 miles (611 km), starting at $58,300 (including $13,000 on hydrogen fueling card). There are two trim levels to choose from:

“NEXO can be leased for $399 (Blue model) or $449 (Limited model) for 36 months and can be purchased for $58,300. The first year of maintenance is free of charge and customers are eligible for a tax credit (subject to individual tax circumstances) from the state of California for up to $5,000. Purchasers of new Hyundai NEXO SUVs will receive hydrogen fueling cards with a combined maximum value of $13,000 to be used during the first three years of vehicle ownership.”

Hyundai Nexo specs:

up to 380 miles (611 km) in case of Blue trim and up to 354 miles (570 km) in case of Limited Trim

and NEXO Blue models have estimated MPGe of 65 city, 58 highway and 61 combined, while NEXO Limited models have an estimated range of MPGe of 59 city, 54 highway and 57 combined

0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds

120 kW and 395 Nm electric motor

and electric motor fuel cell is able to provide around 95 kW of power, together with 40 kW from the battery. A total output of 135 kW is available

More from the press release: