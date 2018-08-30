How Formula E’s New Era Has Shaken Up The Order

You can’t read anything into testing”, “Valencia isn’t a street track”, “old or new tyres”, “power modes”, “track limits” – if it weren’t for the series-specific terms, one could have assumed that the Formula 1 paddock had stopped off at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo for a few days of extra testing before heading to the United States Grand Prix and not Formula E.

With the new Gen2 cars – LED-halo-shod, looking gorgeous and sounding ever more like jets as their massive aerokits catch the wind – and their technology capable of lasting a whole race distance came an air of secrecy.

But what was clear – despite the firm understanding that any analysis of anything that happened at Valencia last week was an utter hiding to nothing – is that many paddock sages think the field has converged ahead of FE’s fifth season. And if that proves to be the case when the racing gets under way in December, that is excellent news for the championship.

Top testing times

1 Antonio Felix da Costa BMW Andretti 1m16.977s 2 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 1m17.342s 3 Jerome D’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing 1m17.431s 4 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 1m17.473s 5 Lucas di Grassi Audi 1m17.535s 6 Felipe Massa Venturi 1m17.696s 7 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon 1m17.830s 8 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 1m17.864s 9 Stoffel Vandoorne HWA 1m18.032s 10 Robin Frijns Virgin Racing 1m18.088s 11 Tom Dillmann NIO 1m18.217s

Taking a look at the fastest overall times, it appears as if BMW Andretti comprehensively won the testing war – even if plenty were quick to note that this was as phony as ever. Not only did Antonio Felix da Costa take the fastest overall time of the test, but the squad, which is now BMW’s works FE entry with the Andretti crew running the operations team, topped all three days of running. Alexander Sims was quickest on days two and three.

Alexander Sims BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18 Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Da Costa even went fastest in the wet morning session on Friday. So, BMW looks quick in all conditions – impressive stuff given Andretti finished last in the season-four standings. One observer from a rival squad reckoned BMW looks “mighty”.

It’s no wonder the team feels pleased – and deservedly so.

“We honestly came here with no expectations,” says team boss Roger Griffiths.

“It was quite a pleasant surprise. We didn’t go out there to set a lap time [early on], we had a test programme – long runs, short-runs, stuff with different power levels. So, we did that and it wasn’t like we said ‘OK, we’re just going to for it’. I kept drilling into the drivers – ‘You have to leave some margin because we have no spares’. When we repeated it one-three [in the order] on Tuesday afternoon I said, ‘OK, perhaps, this is real’.”

Dig into the fastest average race times – particularly fraught with peril this year given the huge increase in parameters that can influence times beyond powertrain efficiency (tyres that now degrade, different power levels and the new attack mode race format to access them, weather conditions – to name but a few) – and the competitive order gets more shaken-up.

Average pace on longest runs

1 NIO 27 laps 1m23.499s 2 Audi 33 laps 1m24.015s 3 BMW 28 laps 1m24.161s 4 Mahindra 12 laps 1m24.371s 5 Virgin 28 laps 1m24.855s 6 HWA 16 laps 1m25.201s 7 Nissan 21 laps 1m25.222s 8 Jaguar 32 laps 1m25.348s 9 Venturi 19 laps 1m25.357s 10 DS Techeetah 23 laps 1m25.415s 11 Dragon 13 laps 1m32.194s*

*Run consisted of slow laps followed by flying efforts

Valencia is absolutely not an FE street-track. The chicane installed three-quarters of the way down the circuit’s main straight was tighter and more acute than most on the calendar – so much so that as well as Griffiths, several team bosses immediately ordered their drivers to take absolutely no chances with the walls and risk damaging the cars with spare parts limited at this stage of the season.

Jérôme d’Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro, Mitch Evans, Panasonic Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 3 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images

The drivers didn’t like it – and evidence of its lack of suitability was evidenced by the worn (non-existent) grass at the exit by the end of the week as they had to put wheels over the line to straighten up and hit the power – but it wasn’t changing.

Track limits were also widely abused to gain lap time, which is fair enough, it is a test and a tedious subject to drone on about in any case. Then there was the weather interfering on the final day, and even though it did dry out for Friday afternoon, a plague of red flags descended. The running on day two was also compromised due to a ‘race’ simulation (more on that later), which ate into the time available to conduct long runs. Plus there were the reliability dramas that struck many of the teams.

So, what can we deduce? With an average new FE race length – 45 minutes plus one lap – thought to be in the region of 34 laps at Valencia, only two squads got close to that: Audi and Jaguar. But NIO, BMW and Virgin Racing were also not too far off and it is NIO’s run on day one – with only one lap featuring the higher 225kW mode – that really stands out. Mahindra and HWA appear to be in the ballpark, but their stints were over a much shorter distance.

Best average long runs

1 NIO 27 laps 1m23.499s 2 Audi 29 laps 1m23.900s 3 Mahindra 11 laps 1m23.939s* 4 DS Techeetah 21 laps 1m23.971s 5 Venturi 18 laps 1m23.972* 6 HWA 15 laps 1m23.990s* 7 BMW 28 laps 1m24.161s 8 Jaguar 28 laps 1m24.355s 9 Virgin 26 laps 1m24.502s 10 Nissan 17 laps 1m24.778s 11 Dragon 12 laps 1m25.688s

*Same run as previous table with outliers removed

Now the interesting part. On Friday afternoon – after the track had dried – Audi, DS Techeetah, BMW and Virgin all attempted race stints. Factoring these runs into the best average run times, there are several things to note.

First, Lucas di Grassi’s pace did not improve much compared to his mammoth 33-lap run on the morning of day two, which gives us an indication that Audi does not lose pace approaching the end of a full race distance. Second, over 21 laps, DS Techeetah is right with Audi (Andre Lotterer’s average here was much faster than over the 23 laps he did first on Friday afternoon), with BMW just a fraction behind based on Sims’s 28-lap run.

Engineer of Sam Bird, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05 Photo by: Dom Romney / LAT Images

Virgin, which struggled with setting up its Audi-powered cars during the test, was further behind – although taking a look at Sam Bird’s run that was just two laps shorter than Robin Frijns’s longest stint for the team all week, reveals more impressive pace. Bird did an 18-lap stint at 1m24.200s on Wednesday morning, but this was over a considerably shorter distance.

Jaguar is in this region too, with Mitch Evans’s time over 29 laps – once a slow first tour has been removed – the best it achieved over long distances in the test.

Nissan appears to be slightly further back based on these calculations, although Sebastien Buemi went faster over 17 laps compared to Oliver Rowland over 21 on the final afternoon. At the bottom end, Dragon’s longest run of the week consisted of Antonio Fuoco alternating between backing off and then setting a flying lap, with Jose Maria Lopez’s quickest average over 12 laps containing wildly fluctuating times.

With BMW topping the outright pace charts and being right in there on the long-run averages, Audi – last season’s best package thanks to the efficiency advantage it enjoyed over its rivals – thinks its fellow German manufacturer is the team to beat.

“I would say there’s been a little bit of convergence in that we made a big step from season three to season four and we’ve made a step from season four to season five, but I think everybody has made a fair old jump forward,” said Audi team principal Allan McNish.

Allan McNish, Team Principal, Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler, talks with Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director & CTO, Virgin Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

“Overall, if I take a global view, BMW have made a big step – that’s fact. They’re quick at all occasions – that’s the way that I look at them, short-run, long-run, medium run – they seem to be quite quick. For me right now, BMW is the one that we look at and they’re the one we’re going to be chasing as a principal point.”

Di Grassi has a similar view. Put simply, he reckons Audi’s advantage is gone. “The car is quite good,” says the 2016/17 champion. “The drivetrain is maybe the top three or four, but it’s not as good as last year, the difference [over the opposition].

“Last year we had a good advantage, especially in the second half of the season. But this year, it’s going to be super close – everybody’s upped their game.”

As can be seen in the adjusted averages – and in the Wednesday non-race ‘race’ – DS Techeetah is in the mix with BMW and Audi. Last season’s runner-up in the teams’ standings, which ran Jean-Eric Vergne to the drivers’ championship, is now enjoying the vast resources of a manufacturer. It looks set for another strong campaign.

“I don’t think it’s going to change dramatically from last year,” says team boss Mark Preston regarding the efficiency-vs-pace outlook. “Most of the manufacturers have got quite close to the peaks anyway, but there’s always incremental gains – I’m sure we’re making incremental gains in the background, and they definitely won’t disappear, they’ll keep coming all the time.”

Oliver Turvey, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004 Photo by: Dom Romney / LAT Images

Looking at their long-run pace, NIO and Venturi could well spring surprises. NIO flattered to deceive in season four after topping the fastest times in testing. It’s gone the other way this year with the slowest outright time, but Tom Dillmann’s day-one afternoon race run comfortably tops the averages. NIO only did one race run per driver, with Dillmann’s effort also being its best average – and Oliver Turvey down to a 1m24.144s over 22 laps also on Tuesday afternoon. So, if NIO can reach the pace in qualifying, Dillmann and Turvey should be right in there come the races.

“There’s a good degree of confidence,” says team principal Gerry Hughes. “[But] we only know where we are. There’s no specific objective different from [testing] last year.”

Venturi’s longest run is on the short side for a confident prediction that it will be in the mix, but given the team had reliability battles in Spain – as did its customer outfit HWA – it gets the benefit of the doubt. Plus, the team was another picked out by many as having made a big improvement from last season. Its best run remained Edoardo Mortara’s long stint on Tuesday morning, but remove a slow outlier on lap two and he improves massively to a 1m23.972s.

Nissan e.dams is in turmoil thanks to its driver crisis. With two crucial days lost at Valencia, it also did not reach the upper echelons of long-run stints. But Buemi did get towards the sharp end in outright pace and FE’s most successful team (from its Renault days) should not be underestimated.

As the second lowest manufacturer in the best-averages table, Jaguar could be in trouble. It did complete a race run straight off the bat with Nelson Piquet Jr on day one, but the average pace of that stint was well behind Audi’s similar effort, although things improve considerably looking at the adjusted table.

Mitch Evans, Panasonic Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 3 with the new hyper boost LED lights on the halo Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

But Jaguar did also complete the most laps of any team on 442, despite Mitch Evans losing two hours on the first morning to a battery issue. Given the factors that can influence FE testing times, this is another place where firm conclusions cannot be drawn for now.

HWA, Mahindra and Dragon are the big unknowns as they simply did not complete sufficiently long runs to allow conclusions, despite their high places in the tables. At Mahindra, team boss Dilbagh Gill says the squad is “hitting our marks”, while Dragon – the only team yet to reveal its full driver line-up and 2018/19 livery – did not do a run above 13 laps.

On the final afternoon, Formula 2 racers Maximilian Gunther and Fuoco each completed a series of flying laps on full power. If that was a shootout for the final Dragon seat, Gunther’s best lap won it by 0.337s.

The ‘race that wasn’t a race’ was won by di Grassi. Given his prowess in the electric championship, that may not seem that remarkable, but the circumstances that produced FE’s first season-five chequered flag finish certainly were.

First of all, it wasn’t really a race. At the request of the teams, FE and the FIA allocated a slot on the day-two afternoon schedule to test the 45-minute-plus-one-lap distance and trial the attack-mode race format. Active sensor loops were added at Turn 5 to simulate the need for drivers to run off-line to access the Gen2 cars’ higher-power mode in races. The cars also lined up in single file in the pitlane – Sims emerged first to take pole – and went off one-by-one.

On lap one, Stoffel Vandoorne brought the full McLaren F1 experience to Valencia by stopping on track, and a few moments later Daniel Abt stuffed his Audi at the chicane on the main straight. Back to the pits they came, and the pack had to wait for nearly 45 minutes to allow Vandoorne’s car, which was declared ‘red’ (the electric systems still live – an FE first), to be recovered.

Stoffel Vandoorne, HWA Racelab, VFE-05 Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

When they got going again, Buemi led for a while before stopping early. A number of other cars pulled off and the real contenders were DS Techeetah’s Vergne and Lotterer, and di Grassi and Sims. By the end, just di Grassi and Sims were left scrapping it out and when Sims lost momentum coming out of the final corner battling high battery temperatures, the race went to the Audi driver.

Times for this session were deliberately not recorded – hence they are not factored into our average-run assessments.

When it came to testing the attack-mode format, McNish explained that “it’s [about] making sure it’s armed at the correct point, making sure you run over everything at the correct point, and then also being sure the software works as well. That’s the loops in the ground but it’s also the software in the car, and a few people struggled with that.”

Leaving Valencia, it does appear that the FE field has converged, with BMW, Audi and DS the likely frontrunners, and NIO and Venturi well up there too. There’s an understandable amount of paranoia over the new technology, but all teams are understood to have opted for the single-gear approach.

As qualifying pace will be as key as ever in FE in 2018/19, BMW should head into the championship full of confidence, but the indications suggest a close, competitive season is coming up.