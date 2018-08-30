Honda S2000 With Volt Batteries, Tesla P100D Motors, Hits The Strip
This is one sweet conversion that marries Tesla, Chevrolet, and Honda.
We’ve shared some pretty awesome EV conversions with you over the years. It’s hard to say which one might take the cake as the best of the best. Really, it all comes down to your priorities and brand preferences for sure. Tesla-powered conversions seem sure to succeed and it’s not uncommon to see these Chevrolet batteries as the go-to. This particular electric vehicle conversion ought to capture the attention of many since it marries three hugely popular automakers and kicks some major butt as well.
Take not one, but two Chevrolet Volt batteries, which makes perfect sense since the Volt is not known for its large battery packs. Add not one, but both Tesla Model S P100D motors. Not to mention modifying them. Slap that all in a Honda S2000 that now makes a whopping 650 horsepower and this is the net result. We always hate to provide a spoiler, but we’re honest to say that this conversion is already beating Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ times.
We’re ready…
S2000 with two 2017 Chevy Volt batteries and a modified P100D powertrain… 650hp@elonmusk @ElectrekCo @wk057 @ChevyElectric @Tesla @InstitutIVI pic.twitter.com/Sd4rpoaF4i
— Sylvain Bélanger (@SylDrax) October 6, 2018
underhood pic.twitter.com/8vXADhEwTO
— Sylvain Bélanger (@SylDrax) October 7, 2018
so far… 10.67 pic.twitter.com/e4o1R85OxO
— Sylvain Bélanger (@SylDrax) October 7, 2018
our best runs… pic.twitter.com/bQ3LKUQRaC
— Sylvain Bélanger (@SylDrax) October 7, 2018
That’s what happens when you let electricity go loose ; )
— IVI (@InstitutIVI) October 7, 2018
What do you think of this beast? How do you feel about EV conversions in general? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. Also, if you have a favorite electric car conversion that InsideEVs hasn’t already covered, provide us with some information and links. Perhaps we can add it to the list!
12 Comments on "Honda S2000 With Volt Batteries, Tesla P100D Motors, Hits The Strip"
But, but, but, I been told by all the petrol-heads that making major mods to electric cars don’t make sense because they are just faster boring golf-carts.
Nobody has really said that for at least 5 years or so……
That’s what Tesla should do: produce a little convertible two-seater.
Agreed. That’s what I really want is a practical two seat roadster like this that I can actually afford, not some rich guy super car. In addition, I don’t give a damn about drag racing, so I would value range and handling over 0-60 times, or 1/4 mile times. I suspect the problem is, there is just not enough room in a little roadster like this to put enough batteries for decent range.
Impressed, but i would have expected it to be even quicker. Maybe more tire?
Why so slow compared to Model S P100D ? Stock P100D record is 10.6 so how is that beating anything? Tesla Racing Channel has done 10.4 with weight reduction.
Looks like a Hot Wheel toy with funky fender flares and all, how bout getting the right offset wheels next time!
Great to see Tesla motors being used so much in EV conversions. However, looking up the 1/4 mile times for the 2017 Tesla Model S P100D ‘Ludicrous Plus’ Upgrade I found 10.5 seconds with a stripped down versions even achieving as low as 10.44. This Honda S2000 conversion had 10.67 as its best time. How is that faster? Just wondering where this comparison is coming from. Still awesome though! Seems like this is going to be a big trend, of converting older “classic” ICE cars to electric. Wont end up with a superior product, because it is not an EV from the ground up, but will provide a second life to obsolete ICE cars for decades to come.
It’s just a pitty so many cars with great engines are chosen for conversion, it completely destroys the soul of these cars.
Why not cars that should have received a good engine in the first place, but never got it from the factory
For example: Delorean, Citroen SM, etc.
As someone in the process of converting my car to an EV, i find these stories awesome! Please share more of these.
ok first… I work at the shop where we built this.
— it’s a rear wheel drive.. (not Awd)…
— the car is 6 months old and we have only been at the track 2 times… its still a work in progress
— there is more work coming soon
the car should run under 10sec pretty soon
Video vs P90D Lucricious
https://www.facebook.com/663721062/posts/10156506655951063/