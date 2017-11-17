Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Priced From $33,400, 47 Miles Range
Honda has (finally) announced pricing on the upcoming Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, and its a fairly competitive offering, especially for its larger size class (midsize).
Going on sale in the US on December 1st, the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid will be available from $33,400 (plus tax, license, registration, $890 destination charge and options).
Of note: the 2018 Chevrolet Volt starts from a near identical MSRP ($33,320) and while it offers a little more range (~6 miles more), it does so in a smaller package (officially a compact)
We should also note that unlike the Clarity Fuel Cell (which arrived late last year) and the Clarity Electric (which arrived in late July), the plug-in hybrid is available at Honda dealerships nationwide.
Because of its 17 kWh battery, the Clarity PHEV also qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, putting the effective base starting price from $26,790 (incl. dest. charge).
Honda Clarity PHEV: 47 miles of EPA range, from $26,790
There is also a Touring trim from $36,600 ($29,990 after deducting federal tax credit and dest. charge).
The EPA range for the Clarity PHEV stands for 47 miles (76 km), which is one of the best result among plug-in hybrids that accommodates 5 people. Just check out the rear seat room (pictured below).
The strong pricing brings up a couple questions:
- Is the Chevrolet Volt and/or Ford Fusion Energi even competitive with this offering? And,
- Does it matter? Despite saying all the positive things we want to hear, the jury is still out on how well Honda will actually supply and promote the Clarity PHEV
Ray Mikiciuk, assistant vice president of Honda Automobile Sales said:
“The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid takes a big step forward in bringing Honda electrified vehicles into the mainstream with no compromise to performance, range or comfort. The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid leads the pack with the highest all-electric range rating of any plug-in hybrid sedan and the most comprehensive standard equipment, spacious five-passenger cabin and a roomy trunk – all at an affordable price point.”
Here more details about the standard equipment of the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid:
Clarity Plug-in Hybrid Features Safety & Driver Assist Exterior Interior
- Smart Start and Entry
- TFT Gauge Cluster
- 8-Speaker Audio
- Dual-Zone Auto A/C
- 8.0″ Display Audio
- Bluetooth®
- USB Audio Interface
- Pandora®
- SMS texting capability
- Sirius XM
- HD™ Radio
- Heated Front Seats
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Steering-Wheel Audio Controls
- Cruise Control
- HomeLink®
- Honda Sensing®
- Honda LaneWatch™
- Vehicle Stability Assist®
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Driver and front passenger front, side and knee airbags
- 18″ alloy wheels
- LED auto on/off headlights
- LED daytime running lights
- LED taillights
- Chrome door handles
- Rain-sensing variable Intermittent windshield wipers
- Security with Remote Keyless Access
- Heated Side Mirrors
- 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat
- Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold
- Rear A/C Vents
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Soft-touch Instrument and door panels
- Floor Mats
- Sunglasses Holder
- All Windows Auto-Up/Down
Clarity Plug-in Hybrid Touring
- Navigation with Charging Infrastructure Information
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Driver’s Seat with 8-Way Power Adjustment and 2-Position Memory
- Front Passenger’s Seat with 4-Way Power Adjustment
- Perforated Leather- Trimmed Seats
- Ultrasuede® Interior
The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid earned the highest all-electric range rating among all plug-in hybrid sedans with its EPA range rating of 47 miles on a full charge.2 The model also received an EPA fuel economy rating of 110 combined MPGe, among the top of midsize plug-in hybrids, and a gasoline only 44/40/42 MPG rating (city/highway/combined).2
For longer trips, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid can utilize its hyper-efficient 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine to generate electricity and, under certain conditions, to act as a direct power source. The Clarity Plug-in received an overall EPA driving range rating of 340 miles.2
The vehicle’s electromotive power comes from a 181-horsepower electric motor producing 232 lb.-ft. of torque and drawing power from both the gasoline engine and a 17-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery pack with a recharge time of just 2.5 hours at 240 volts. The Clarity Plug-in features Honda’s two-motor hybrid powertrain that has a total system output of 212 horsepower.3
The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid features three selectable modes – Normal, Econ and Sport – allowing drivers to customize their experience, maximizing efficiency or driving performance. A fourth mode – HV mode – is provided to maintain the battery’s state of charge and can be selected in conjunction with Normal, Econ and Sport driving modes.
The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid joins the Clarity Electric, launched August 2017, and Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, to complete the Clarity series of vehicles, offering customers an array of electrified vehicle choices in a sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger midsize sedan. The Clarity series is at the forefront of Honda’s initiative to bring electrified vehicle technology into the mainstream. The company has announced its intention for electrified vehicles to comprise two-thirds of its global automobile sales by 2030.
Honda Clarity Series
As the next progression of Honda’s dynamic styling for electrified products, each Clarity variant has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements, including its own special hero color, and differentiated front styling, headlights, tail lamps, non-compromised trunk space, Honda Sensing standard and 18-inch alloy wheel designs. Combined with elegant and advanced exterior styling, each Clarity series vehicle has a spacious interior with comfortable seating for five adults, outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials.
Offering Honda’s “fun-to-drive” DNA, each Clarity variant provides a smooth, quiet and highly refined driving experience, aided by the smooth and seamless character of electric drive torque and acceleration. The Clarity series also features advanced technologies, including Display Audio with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ integration, and the full suite of Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies.
With three different powertrains and luxury packaging, this shared “3-in-1” platform strategy is enabling Honda to respond to infrastructure and market developments, provide customers nationwide with an ultra-low carbon vehicle that meets their lifestyle needs, and will take Honda toward higher volume sales of advanced powertrain products that will help reduce CO2 emissions.
36 responses to "Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Priced From $33,400, 47 Miles Range"
The Clarity is fairly ugly, but the specs and price are very competitive. The first PHEV that can actually legitimately go toe to toe with the Volt.
I think the Clarity PHEV will cut into Volt sales, just as the Prius Prime (puke) and the Bolt have. The Volt really needs a refresh or something ASAP.
Ya, I think this just put the Volt on notice! You can’t just mash the accelerator like you can the Volt and stay in EV mode which I have to admit is fun but it’s a bigger and more comfortable car at a great price and comparable AER.
Will be interesting to see how they stock it.
Supposedly, the Clarity PHEV has a very distinct step point that one has to push the pedal past to get it to activate the ICE. Otherwise, it apparently stays in EV mode until the battery is gone
Agreed, this is the first true Volt competitor. Glad to see Honda getting into the game with what appears to be a solid offering.
This PHEV is not as nice looking as the Volt. But it isn’t ugly at all.
Hopefully Honda at least sells this in numbers to rival the Volt and Prime.
If Honda bothers to actually sell the car, it may join the Model 3 as a contender for my wife’s Volt replacement.
Are they going to stock it nationwide, or just make it available for order like Hyundai and Kia do with the Sonata and Optima? Those should crush the Volt and Fusion too, but I could go to my local dealer today, test drive, and buy a Volt or Fusion today (or an S90 T8 if I could afford it) and I can’t do that with those two Korean sedans.
I believe will be nationwide wide on day 1. Informed by dealer.
Show me the trunk. I saw what Honda did on the Accord PHEV – no better than the Fusion Energi.
I don’t get all the “ugly” comments (on this thread and elsewhere), though. Looks like a midsize Honda Sedan to me (i.e. Accord).
I don’t really care for the look but what I think gets me the most is the rear wheel well panel. It’s like they just couldn’t quite leave it alone and had to make it look a little different than every other car out there. Heck, even the Mirai, which I think has a ton of ridiculous “styling cues” has a normal rear wheel well panel.
It’s definitely on my list to check out as my current lease is up in about a year.
Check out this for the trunk. The battery definitely intrudes. This for for the BEV so while the PHEV may not be as bad I suspect it’ll be intruded upon somewhat
https://automobiles.honda.com/clarity-electric#interior
Although the BEV only has .7 cu ft less than the Model 3 😉
I agree, I don’t think it is an ugly car at all. Not gonna win any beauty contests but who cares when the price, range and size is this good?
But we’ll see if Honda actually makes it available in large numbers.
The trunk on the Clarity EV has a decent amount of space, but its usability is compromised because of the odd angles that the battery pack creates taking up the space vacated by the hydrogen tanks. I’d imagine that the PHEV would suffer from substantially the same problem, though they might be able to put in a little more space since it has a smaller battery.
Trunk: http://insightman.com/Clarity/#trunk
Sad to say, but I think we’ll see GM discount the Gen 2 Volt some more, perhaps add a few tweaks through the 2020 model to keep it selling, but we won’t see any new major upgrades or re-engineering before retiring this product in 2021. GM has their engineering focus on the Bolt-based products, their other two new BEV platforms and they likely have new PHEV-specific RWD and AWD platforms in development for the big-ticket full-size truck/SUV lines.
So long Chevy Volt.
This car will definitely be on my list for replacing a Chevy Volt, although not until 2019. Chevy Volt is a great car, but the back seat is kind of uncomfortable and has poor visibility.
The one thing I don’t understand is why the BEV version of the Clarity sucks so bad (pathetic range), when the PHEV can get half the electric range. You’d think ditching the gas motor would have opened up enough space to get more than 90 miles of range. How come the e-Golf can get 125 miles of range when it’s a much smaller car with less room for batteries?
The e-Golf undoubtedly has a different battery composition, which has been improved from the original e-Golf while maintaining the same space. As for the Clarity Electric, the battery takes up the space vacated by the hydrogen tank and some nooks and crannies, but there aren’t any bits of it under the hood where a LOT of empty space resides.
This thing should sell well. Don’t know about its performance, but size alone should make it more appealing than the Volt.
I wonder if Honda will make enough of it though.
Styling wise, Volt is better looking and potentially faster. But it is cramped compared with this Clarity PHEV.
I hope it sells well.
Now, GM needs to move to Equninox PHEV.
Looks like a winner to me. The odd shaped trunk would be easily mitigated with a cover for the lower part. Then it would have a large sub-trunk storage area and a flat loading area even with the trunk latch, like an SUV.
It’s been hit with the ugly stick but the specs are really good. I don’t understand these BMW hybrids with <20 electric only range as I don't think I would bother to plug it in but this you could do a commute easily during the week and recharge at home and then at the weekend zero range anxiety. The only issue beyond this is I'd like to see wireless charging on it.
Of course, the BMW PHEV owners still feel the need to plug in on public chargers…
Shouldn’t we be happy about that, that they’re reducing their emissions? If they’re taking up popular spots for hours, sure that’s annoying, but personally I’m happy to hear that they are actually trying to use their cars as EVs.
Could be a good product. Shame it looks styled by the design dept intern.
As others have said, the real-world availability is the big issue with this product. If it’s a slow roll out (which I expect) and we get to March or April and the car is very hard to find or get outside of the usual half dozen states (which I desperately hope isn’t the case), then it will be little more than greenwashing.
I’ve been highly critical of two car companies regarding electric vehicles, namely Honda and Toyota. So I really am quite happy to see the news detailed in this article. I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that it represents the beginning of a major tipping point for Honda (and other companies they influence), and not a set up for a massive disappointment.
Hmmm… A roomier Volt with back seats large enough for adults. Who would want to buy this car?
A ton of people.
I love my Volt but I will be tempted to dump it for this car.
The Clarity PHEV also has a 6.6 kW onboard charging.
Think it’s time for GM to perk up the Volt.
Not trying pile on the Volt, but Honda managed to put HVAC vents in the back seat area, I really wish my Volt had that touch.
Wow, the base Clarity has better specs than the premier volt. People would be stupid to buy a Volt now.
How much is Honda losing or how much was GM overcharging?
So far so good… More details please ina future article.
Very affordably priced compared to Volt.
While Volt has an extra 6 mile electric range, Clarity seats 5 full passengers, has 5 extra cu. ft. of space and all this for just $100 extra. Whether they will sell at full level or just allot fewer units to dealers needs to be seen.
Still Mitsu Outlander-PHV has a better advantage compared to both these vehicles as its much bigger and also has AWD. Waiting for the pricing on Hyundai-Ioniq and Kia-Niro. Let’s see.
Also, Outlander is rated for towing from the factory.
Same here- looking forward to compare real trunk space PHEV/BEV — Niro and Outlander head the group. Will consider this now too as it qualifies for green sticker and decent EV range.
If the price after Fed rebate is $26,790 (incl. dest. charge), then it will easily grab the sales from hybrid versions of Accord, Camry, Fusion. Big challenge is how much they supply to dealers. Its $3,000 more than Fusion-Plugin, but has 25 extra miles and a slightly higher MPG and much more interior space.
And 1 plugin exits (C-Max) while another (Clarity) enters. Will the Clarity sell around 700 – 800 units / month to fill the void left by the C-Max.
Still no idea whether Sonata/Optima Hybrid/Plugin will be there. I think the rising production of Tesla Model-3 could stir the pot and bring some price reductions.
Well, since back seat room is a non-issue for me, I would rather have my Volt any day simply due to the more attractive design and all EV driving experience. But, to each their own.
Who is this fool who will buy it? The new Nissan Leaf is less that $30 k, and the Tesla Model 3 is $35 k. And if the tax credit is in the formula these electric cars are even less than that!
Well – there are the fools who take road trips. My wife does occasionally need range. When she does, she drives my car but she would prefer not to.
She has a Leaf and I have an S.
Tuesday, she is driving 150 miles to her parents – borrowing my car. Even the new Leaf would be a challenge. I have to do a 70 mile RT. Hope it isn’t really cold or raining….
Anyway, I have a reservation but I don’t expect to spend $35k on a model 3. There are a lot more features likely in a Clarity base vs a model 3. (not that different really though). But little things like color will cost on a Tesla. The trunk may have more real world usability.
Then there is the TC expiring for Tesla eventually. Then the Honda has a big advantage.
We are an EV family but a good PHEV for our use is pretty good. About 2 times a year, my wife wants to take a road trip without me. So she would be hitting 10-15 gallons a year. I think we can live with that. Maintenance though is a concern and maybe similar cost and inconvenience as a rental car.
Any news about something like this coming to Europe anytime soon?
Or are they planning on dropping out of Europe all together?