Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Priced From $33,400, 47 Miles Range

17 hours ago by Mark Kane

Honda has (finally) announced pricing on the upcoming Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, and its a fairly competitive offering, especially for its larger size class (midsize).

Going on sale in the US on December 1st, the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid will be available from $33,400 (plus tax, license, registration, $890 destination charge and options).

Of note: the 2018 Chevrolet Volt starts from a near identical MSRP ($33,320) and while it offers a little more range (~6 miles more), it does so in a smaller package (officially a compact)

We should also note that unlike the Clarity Fuel Cell (which arrived late last year) and the Clarity Electric (which arrived in late July), the plug-in hybrid is available at Honda dealerships nationwide.

Because of its 17 kWh battery, the Clarity PHEV also qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, putting the effective base starting price from $26,790 (incl. dest. charge).

Honda Clarity PHEV: 47 miles of EPA range, from $26,790

There is also a Touring trim from $36,600 ($29,990 after deducting federal tax credit and dest. charge).

The EPA range for the Clarity PHEV stands for 47 miles (76 km), which is one of the best result among plug-in hybrids that accommodates 5 people. Just check out the rear seat room (pictured below).

The strong pricing brings up a couple questions:

Is the Chevrolet Volt and/or Ford Fusion Energi even competitive with this offering? And,

Does it matter? Despite saying all the positive things we want to hear, the jury is still out on how well Honda will actually supply and promote the Clarity PHEV

Ray Mikiciuk, assistant vice president of Honda Automobile Sales said:

“The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid takes a big step forward in bringing Honda electrified vehicles into the mainstream with no compromise to performance, range or comfort. The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid leads the pack with the highest all-electric range rating of any plug-in hybrid sedan and the most comprehensive standard equipment, spacious five-passenger cabin and a roomy trunk – all at an affordable price point.”

Here more details about the standard equipment of the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid: