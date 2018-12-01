Highlights From Bloomberg’s Electric Vehicle Outlook 2018
According to the latest Bloomberg’s Electric Vehicle Outlook 2018, the plug-in electric vehicle market is bound to succeed.
The sales of plug-in electric cars are going to increase with tremendous pace, reaching 11 million units annually by 2025 and 30 million by 2030. In 2040 sales should stand at 60 million, which will be 55% of the total anticipated volume. The total fleet of plug-in cars is expected to stand at 559 million in 2040 (33% of all cars).
We know that some expect even faster pace of growth, but even that forecast means we are just one generation away from the fade of ICE.
The electrification will be lead by China, the biggest automotive market. Chinese share in plug-in car sales to be 50% in 2025 but then will decrease below 40% in 2030.
The main force behind the upwards push of electric cars is to be battery prices – lower and lower. In 2010, battery packs were estimated to cost $1,000 per kWh, while in 2017 just $209 per kWh. By 2030 Bloomberg sees $70 per kWh possible. At the same time energy density is higher so are the range of new models.
All that should enable cost-parity on an unsubsidized basis between BEV and ICE cars to start in 2024. By 2029 it’s expected that BEVs will become competitive in almost all segments of the market. Why would one purchase gasoline car then, if the all-electric mid-range or long-range car would be at a lower price and generate savings on fuel? A foretaste of this phenomenon we already see in the high-end segment, where long-range, premium/luxury BEVs are comparably priced and often with better performances than ICE.
The market for electric buses, will be developing even quicker than cars – the routes are fixed, the emissions are more severe and there are depots/bus stops to facilitate charging stations.
On the other hand, the market of battery materials like cobalt and lithium will be pretty volatile. By 2040 electrified buses and cars will displace a combined 7.3 million barrels per day.
Source: Electric Vehicle Outlook 2018
10 Comments on "Highlights From Bloomberg’s Electric Vehicle Outlook 2018"
Only 1,6 million in2018? I believe we will come mush closer if not pass 2 million this year already.
You are right. 1,6 million would mean only 30% growth. Now we are at 65 % (749729 vs. 454892 in 1H 2017 vs. 2018).
I was watching an old Babylon 5 season 1, where Lenier rebuilds the last production ice motorcycle, from 2035.
I thought that was a good prediction considering the show was made in 1993, and electric motorcycles weren’t even in production.
The UK Government has introduced a price estimate of 4 pence per mile for driving an EV versus 14 pence per mile for driving diesel and petrol vehicles.
Those numbers look low to me. I think they are projecting the future based on fitting a linear curve (based on an eyeball estimate)
Just hang on… “By 2030 Bloomberg sees $70 per kWh possible”… Oh really? Tesla will be at $100 / kWh in 2020. The cost reduction trend has be greater than 15% per year in the past 2 or 3 years. So all of a sudden (with more and more money coming into mass production and R&D) we are going to drop from 15% per year to 15% per five years? Bloomberg are amateurs, consistently underestimating the reality of what’s happening in the actual industry.
I think the entire financial/industrial/political world is too fearful of saying just what the actual timeframe for EV/ICE parity is and what that means to about $8 Trillion ($5T fuels + $3T LICE industry) in annual revenue/income. It is figuratively the ‘Emperor-has-no-clothes’ moment and they can’t fathom the economic and social implications.
BNEF is utter blsht seriously. Its figures are based around presuming petrol can continue to make is phony profitability claims and continue its massive society destroying theft. Its projections also assume we don’t meet Paris targets.
But if your’re a Tesla investor supporter its projections show Tesla a decade ahead of what BNEF is trying to deceive the public about.
If you don’t want BS look at the projections of Tony Seba- 100% new car electric between 2025 and 2030 globally. Tony has been a lot more accurate than the BNEF fraud. Wish we had some means of prosecuting entites that could be shown to take money for knowingly and intentionally misleading the public as at the least it sows the seeds of violence. We have false advertising but this goes further.
Concur, but the implications of the change are daunting.
> All that should enable cost-parity on an unsubsidized basis between BEV and ICE cars to start in 2024.
Tesla is already there, as is BMW with some of their PHEVs.