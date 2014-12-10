Would You Rather Transition To Electric Or Burn Gas From Saudi Arabia?

  1. Home
3 H BY EVANNEX 12

YOUR CHOICE: DRIVE ELECTRIC OR GUZZLE GAS FROM SAUDI ARABIA

If there was ever a time to reconsider your gasmobile, it’s now. According to Paul Rauber (via Sierra Club), “The grisly apparent murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul by a hit squad linked to Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman has led many to try to distance themselves from the autocratic kingdom. That will not be easy for U.S. drivers of fossil fuel vehicles, however, because Saudi Arabia is still a major supplier of oil to the United States.”

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: The transition to electric vehicles can reduce our dependence on Saudi oil (Image: Tesla Owner)

After all, “Saudi Arabia remains second only to Canada among the top suppliers of oil to the United States. The amount of Saudi oil entering California is particularly striking [see chart below]… Will qualms about supporting the Saudi regime finally drive people to go electric?”

Above: In 2017, Saudi Arabia accounted for nearly a third of all imported oil to California (Source: Sierra Club via California Energy Commission)

The former CEO and chairman of Sierra Club, Carl Pope, makes precisely this point in Salon’s recent article, It’s all about oil: The lessons we’re missing from Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. Pope writes, “Embracing the rapid electrification of transportation, and replacing oil still used in the power sector, will slash both dependence on oil and the price paid for the crude we still use.”

Above: Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad bin Salman has been tied to the disturbing, murky events surrounding Jamal Khashoggi (Image: Wikipedia Commons)

He elaborates, “The difference between the ambitious 20 percent share of vehicle miles that ABI expects to be electrified by 2030 and the modest 3 percent that OPEC recently forecast is a demand drop of 7.5 million barrels a day, equivalent to three-quarters of Saudi Arabia’s entire production. Add residual and inefficient use of oil to generate power and you could replace the [Saudi] kingdom’s entire production.”

Above: Paul Sankey of Mizuho Securities discusses how the “Tesla effect” could reduce the globe’s reliance on the oil sector (Youtube: CNBC)

Considering the choice between supporting Saudi oil and moving in a new direction, Pope writes, “it’s clear that the costs of a rapid transition to electric transportation and renewable power is a much cheaper – and safer – deal.” He concludes, “The world can do without Saudi oil – but only once it gets serious about electrifying transportation.”

===

Source: Sierra ClubSalon

*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.

Leave a Reply

12 Comments on "Would You Rather Transition To Electric Or Burn Gas From Saudi Arabia?"

newest oldest most voted
dan

It’s no surprise that an article that raises the ‘don’t supports those Arabs’ scaremongering links to the Sierra club – an organization that opposed immigration till just a couple of years ago because ‘those poor scrawny people will drive cars if they come here’. https://grist.org/article/nijhuis-sierra/

I thought we had put to rest the creepy, nativist side of the green movement. Clearly, it lives on in Evannex articles.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Tesla4theWin

Your FUD doesn’t refute any arguments from this article… gtfo

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

Thanks 4win

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

Sorry but terrorist are terrorist

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I have several friends, acquaintances, colleagues who are Muslims from middle east. Every single one hate Saudi Arabian regime. So don’t make this about ‘don’t supports those Arabs’ BS.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
REXisKing

The Saudi’s funded the 911 terrorists.
And the US response to that was zero.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Will

Didn’t Tesla fanboi wanted MBS to take Tesla private. Never trusted them never will

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
M Hovis
Coal is dying or is as good as dead. Policy didn’t kill coal, capitalism did. It trades at 6 cents/kW while fracked gas is trading at 4 cents. This 30% drop is what destroyed coal. Now renewables are starting to trade at 4 cents/kW as well and on their way to 2 cents. These numbers will be without subsidies. Subsidies from government credits for renewables AND subsidies from known health care cost that have never been paid from the burning of fossil fuels. It is so very fitting that capitalism will be the death of this industry. It is also important not to look at oil as Saudi oil or US oil but rather Exxon oil and Shell oil. The US used to spend $50 billion a year just policing the Suez canal. The US budget for renewables used to be around $35 billion. Interestingly enough half of that budget was in support of ethanol. If they want to budget cut how about giving the $17 billion for ethanol to another budget like oil. We no longer use lead in gasoline to achieve the needed octane because we discovered that it was killing us. As for the focus on Saudi… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
REXisKing

Remember the coal industry, for years, got away with policy where coal ash pits were located right next to rivers. Meaning: They saved significant disposal cost at ever river flood. While polluting every lake and stream in America with FREE to Them Mercury.
That’s why you can’t eat the fish in America.

Coal cannot be used to power 7 Billion people, because that’s another word for Suicide.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
REXisKing

If Exxon and Shell are not spending 51% of CAPEX on wind, and solar, specifically offshore wind projects, that would fall clearly into their area of expertise, it’s time to DIVEST from both companies.

I recommend SPYX and ETHO.
ETHO also gets out of gambling stocks, another loser segment of the economy.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
Bunny

The Saudis already own a billion if not two of Tesla stock. Should be of no surprise to anyone because when it comes to a moral compass Silicon Valley has never had one and never will anytime soon.

It’s always about the money, anything else just gets lip service.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
REXisKing

If the US could come up with an electric solution to diesel burned in homes in oil boilers to heat hot water base board radiant heat, that would make a huge difference. Along with a system to replace natural gas.

But, there isn’t any heat exchanger technology that can get water to 180 degrees needed for baseboard heat.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago