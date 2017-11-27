GM’s Electric Future – 300 Miles Of Range, Desirable And Affordable

21 hours ago by Mark Kane

Wrapping our minds around General Motors’ vision of the automotive future has taken a bit of time and we’re still not fully confident that GM will pull off all it claims, but regardless of that, what was shared at the recent Barclays Global Automotive Conference is certainly worthy of everyone’s attention.

General Motors developed one of today’s most important electric cars with 238 miles of range – the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Now, GM lays out plans for the whole lineup.

The electrification mission includes:

Desirable

Obtainable

Profitable vehicles

Over 300 miles of range

The affordability of the Bolt EV is indisputable, as it was the first long-range model with a price below $30,000 after the federal tax credit.

By 2020, GM will introduce two new electric cars – one of which is a BolT-based CUV to sport a Buick badge.

Around 2021, an all-new platform is to be introduced for multi-brand and multi-segment vehicles.

Battery cost of $145/kWh was breaking news in the past, but the automaker is now moving forward with a goal of 30% reduction to less than $100/kWh in the new platform.

Lower prices and higher energy density will translate into battery options of up to 300 miles of EPA range! Also, DC fast-charging will be improved in terms of acceptable power.

Here’s an overload of info, in slide form, from GM’s presentation:

Source: GM’s CEO Mary Barra – Barclays Global Automotive Conference